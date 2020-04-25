'We appeal to you to help': Parishes facing financial stress amid pandemic

As weekly church collections from parishioners have dwindled amid the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, parishes are now facing financial stress.

Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes has asked for help, saying the Catholic Church on Guam, as with most organizations, has been "severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis."

"We appeal to you to help your parishes, if you can, by continuing your normal daily and weekly offerings, limosna, and your Mass intentions," the archbishop wrote in an April 23 appeal to help parishes.

Church pews have been emptied and church buildings have been closed following bans on congregating to stop the further spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

This meant churches not only on Guam but also across the globe are seeing a substantial drop in donations.

Long before the COVID-19 outbreak, the Archdiocese of Agana has already been under enormous financial strain because of clergy sex abuse lawsuits that forced the church to file for bankruptcy.

David Sablan, president of Concerned Catholics of Guam, on Friday said it's reasonable to request for help, given that parishes are the responsibility of its parishioners.

They should help with its well-being, he said.

It's doubly important, he said, to help the pastor "so he can continue to provide spiritual care to his flock for the glory of God."

Before becoming a priest, Byrnes was a microbiologist, Sablan said.

"So it pains him to suspend the receiving of the holy sacraments by the faithful. But we must trust his judgment and the guidance of the Holy Spirit. His appeal for financial help is another sacrifice we all should make for the health of our Church and we should give generously," the Concerned Catholics president said.

Byrnes, in his appeal, said the extended public health emergency and cancellation of Masses "has caused a great strain on our parishes, the centers of spiritual life and community in our Archdiocese."

Parishes are now urged to apply for all federal and territorial assistance available. But it is not enough as the emergency continues, the archbishop wrote.

He said parishes’ ability to pay for basic operating expenses such as staff pay, buildings and ground maintenance, and utility services has been severely affected.

The archbishop said if a parish does not have an online donation site, parishioners can mail their donations directly to their parish and make the checks payable to their parish name.

"We extend our sincerest thanks for your continued kindness," he wrote.

The mailing addresses are listed on the Archdiocese of Agana's website, www. archagana.org.

Many of Guam's parishioners themselves are experiencing financial hardships at this time, with unemployment, furloughs and pay cuts.

Across the nation, most parishes that have online giving platforms are also taking a major financial hit.

That's because the vast majority of their parishioners who contribute, especially the older generations, still prefer to give cash or a check in envelopes.