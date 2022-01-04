The deaths of three more Guamanians have been linked to COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center Monday.

The three patients were vaccinated.

• The 271st fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Dec. 24, 2021. The patient was a 76-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Dec. 24, 2021.

• The 272nd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on Dec. 31, 2021. The patient was a 58-year-old man who tested positive that day.

• The 273rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Jan. 1, 2022. The patient was a 47-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Jan. 2.

The island's COVID-19-related fatalities rose to 273.

Officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated and take other precautions. The island's health care system also is seeing an increase in non-COVID-19-related patients, according to health officials who fear an increase in COVID-19 cases could overwhelm the island's hospitals and clinics.

The JIC also reported eight COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. None of the patients are in intensive care units.

GMH: 'Beds becoming full'

GMH spokesperson Mai Habib said, however, that the public hospital is seeing an increase in non-COVID-19 cases.

"Our overall patient census is very high and our (emergency room) has been slammed with non-COVID patients. Our beds are becoming more full, which means a delay in admissions/ER holding (for cases that are) non-COVID related," Habib stated. "It’s still flu season and there’s the regular flu, plus pre-existing co-morbidities among the population, compounded by the holidays - added eating, drinking, stress etc. We’re seeing a variety of illnesses and health concerns in our ER, again, non-COVID related."

From Jan. 1 to 3, there were 82 cases confirmed cases of COVID-19.

JIC officials said 11 of the new positives confirmed on New Year’s Day were preliminarily reported over the weekend:

• Jan. 1: 64 positive cases of 578 tests

• Jan. 2: 11 positive cases of 54 tests

• Jan. 3: 7 positive cases of 267 tests

Based on these numbers, the daily positivity rates are: 11.1% for Jan. 1, 20.4% for Jan. 2 and 2.6% for Jan. 3.

The COVID-19 Area Risk score is 9.0, according to the JIC. GovGuam established 2.5 or lower as the safe score.

"We are concerned with seeing these numbers," said DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera, referring to the increase in daily COVID-19 cases. She noted that cases reported in the last few days reflect the reduced testing over the holiday season.

"We are, of course, monitoring these cases, and the rising CAR Score, as well as the daily test positivity rate," she said.

Carrera also noted, however, that there may have been a more relaxed atmosphere within the community as family and friends gathered to celebrate the holidays. This is indicated by clusters that have been found within the community.

'We need to remain vigilant'

“We may have loosened up a little too much over the holidays so we have to remind ourselves that we need to remain vigilant," she said.

Carrera reminded residents that ensuring safety from the SARS-CoV-2 isn't about "one or the other."

"It’s not, 'if I’m wearing my mask and washing my hands constantly then I don’t need to get vaccinated.' Protecting yourself and your family and friends from not getting infected really means all of this - washing hands, wearing your masks ... practicing social distancing (and) getting vaccinated or your booster shot. ... Not getting (the virus) means taking all of the public health steps available to you."

After-school COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Guam Department of Education will begin after-school vaccination clinics this week:

• Machananao Elementary School: 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 5

• Astumbo Elementary School: 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 6

The clinics will be open to the community, the JIC stated.

Test kits, results by text

According to the JIC, starting Jan. 4, DPHSS will administer the Cue COVID-19 Test Kits at the Community COVID-19 test site at the old carnival ground in Tiyan, Barrigada.

“Abbott BinaxNOW test kits will no longer be used at the community outreach site. This is being done as part of efforts to streamline operations. COVID-19 test results will also be made available via SimpleReport, a free, user-friendly web-based app, that delivers results through a text message notification system,” the JIC report stated. “Once registered in the system, patient information will be stored for future testing.”

Testing at Tiyan will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 4-8.

To pre-register for Simple Report, visit tinyurl.com/guamtesting.

Residents are asked to fill out a COVID-19 Testing Patient Assessment Form ahead of time. The form is available at dphss.guam.gov/covid-19-testing.

“Individuals waiting for COVID-19 test results must quarantine at home until cleared by DPHSS,” the release states.

Test results are available via email by sending a request to covidresults@dphss.guam.gov.

Pfizer vaccines received

A shipment of Pfizer vaccines arrived Dec. 31.

DPHSS’ Immunization Program received a total of 2,340. The Immunization Program has been placing regular orders of COVID-19 vaccines and monitoring their shipment for arrival to Guam.

Booster shot for teens

Guamanians ages 16 and 17 years of age who received the first two shots of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a single booster shot at least six months or more after their initial series.

At this time, only the Pfizer booster vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents aged 16 and 17.

Clinics will be held:

• DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center, Dededo: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 4-8. Register at tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.

• DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center, Inalåhan: 9 a.m. to noon.

• University of Guam Calvo Field House, Mangilao: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Register at tinyurl.com/vaxguam.

Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a hotline available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4 for anyone feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed, or who maybe just needs to talk to someone. GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.

Warning signs

Officials urge residents to be aware of emergency warning signs for COVID-19.

"Seek emergency medical care immediately or call 911 if you have trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, or bluish lips or face," the report states.

Individuals who are sick are advised to:

• Stay home, except to seek medical care. Call ahead before visiting the clinic/doctor.

• Monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea and/or diarrhea.

• Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19. While waiting for test results, you should stay away from others, including staying apart from those living in your household.