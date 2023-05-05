'We are extremely fortunate’: Erosion delays completion of Ypao Road work

Motorists who have traversed Ypao Road where the cliffside street bends into the Tumon strip are "fortunate" never to have been faced with catastrophe. At any point in time, the cliff the road was built into could have given way, Department of Public Works officials said.

Ypao Road has served as an “important artery” for traffic in and out of the hotel district for decades, and while construction has been underway to repair and expand the upper section between Congressman Palting Loop and Pale San Vitores Road, DPW officials felt it prudent to delay the road’s reopening.

“Safety of our motorists is the utmost priority of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration and the DPW,” DPW Director Vincent Arriola said in a press release. "We are extremely fortunate no catastrophic incident has occurred to date and, with the roadway under construction, we can safely address the exposed issues."

DPW found that the cliff is eroding and discovered the road was built inadequately.

"Exploratory excavations revealed that the existing road was constructed over loosely compacted backfill containing metallic debris and large rocks. The loose backfill has contributed to the erosion of the hillside to the extent the face of the cliff is dangerously close to the edge of the road,” DPW stated. "The road is showing signs of failure due to the weakened subgrade, raising concerns over the possibility of a catastrophic failure of the roadway.”

Simply put, the road could have collapsed.

What happens now?

To mitigate the safety concerns, the substandard backfill in the area must be removed by the contractor and replaced with the proper backfill, according to the department.

The new backfill will be "compacted to Federal Highway Administration specifications," DPW stated. The department confirmed the new work also means a required redesign of the retaining wall, which is also contributing to the delay of the project's completion.

"The contractor needs to order special formwork for the higher retaining wall from off island, resulting in a delay in the reopening of this section of the road,” the department stated.

The total project length is a little more than a quarter-mile. Some of the finished work will include bicycle lanes and improvements to curbs, gutters, sidewalks, storm drainage systems and retaining walls, as well as relocation of utilities.

The construction project began in October 2022 and initially was set to be completed this month.

Businesses and residents in the area will continue to be affected, including by continued closure of access to Ypao Road from Chalan San Vitores.

DPW has not disclosed when the delayed reopening will be, but officials in the release expressed regret, and said they will keep the community informed as the work continues.