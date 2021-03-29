To raise awareness of veteran suicide and decrease the number of deaths, it's important for veterans to know they are not alone, said John Concepcion, president of GY671.

"If we can just reach one person for them to know that we are here, then we've accomplished everything."

Got Your 671 – shortened to GY671 – is a nonprofit organization working to let veterans on the edge know that help is available and suicide is not the way out.

"The goal is to prevent anybody from getting to that point," said Roy Gamboa, vice president of GY671. "The advantage that we have is that we have walked the walk with these guys, these men and women who've borne the weight of battle on their shoulders. Even if they didn't see battle, maybe it was being away from family years on end. So the distance, so many changes – we consider a lot of these things when we start to talk amongst veterans."

Gamboa said, as veterans themselves, GY671 members can relate to what their comrades in arms are going through. The group's goal is to get the number of veteran suicides from a daily national average of 22 to zero.

"If they're not ready to go into the Veterans Affairs system, we are here, brothers and sisters that are willing to sit down and to talk at least. Through our training and stuff we can determine what's the best steps," Gamboa said.

They are battle buddies. Social worker and Grey Valor founder Raymond Shinohara said GY671 brings a community of veterans together to open up, so that no soldier feels alone.

"So by giving a venue, an outlet for individual veterans and their families to come and let us know what's happening with them – at the same time because we all have felt it, been a part of it, have felt those feelings – we can give our advice as people who have lived through those experiences," said Shinohara.

It's not just getting help through a counselor, Shinohara said. The community works together to build up distressed veterans and uplift their spirits, so that they know they are not alone.

"If they need to make a call in the night, 2 a.m., there's a battle buddy that's there that can help them, talk them down through whatever they are going through, that will walk them to wherever they need to go to just to get help," Shinohara said.

Gamboa said, "We want to open up and say you don't have to do this alone. If you're having trouble at home, situations with your spouse or other half, trouble transitioning and dealing with your children as they grow up, there's going to be somebody in our group that's going through the same thing. At least in our organization we want to make sure that there's somebody to connect with."

The group doesn't isolate its assistance to just veterans – GY671 caters to spouses, too.

"(We're) trying to get the spouses more involved, so we have every so often. They are just overlooked, really. They have dual hats, getting deployed, they take care of the home front. They're mommy and daddy, so they have a lot of tension built up too," Concepcion said.

Zoom meetings

To help accomplish its goal, every Wednesday and Friday, GY671 hosts Zoom meetings with Bobby Taitano to help coax veterans into letting their guard down.

Shinohara said veterans who join the Zoom talks aren't forced to participate in the sessions.

"You don't have to turn on your camera, or your mic. You don't even have to participate. If you gain anything out of this with other people sharing their story, that's all that matters," Shinohara said.

GY671's battle buddy talks cover a variety of issues veterans face, through a topic-led discussion.

"Sometimes it's a serious topic, sometimes it's a very emotional topic and sometimes it's a very fun topic," he said. "And we want to hear from them, hear what they have to say. It's just talking stories."

Shinohara said, "We find out people are going homeless, people are struggling financially or having issues with the VA, you know. We all have dealt with it so we just give our information to them, then all of a sudden it's like, 'Man, that really helped me out.'"

'I've been down that road'

Shinohara pointed out that the VA doesn't make information easily accessible, and often veterans are overwhelmed by having to go above and beyond.

"It's like a full-time job just to be a veteran with 100% disability because you have to go to appointments, this and that, and people don't understand why is my disability money disappearing or why am I getting a cut for a percentage or something, and we have those kinds of answers for people," Shinohara said.

Shinohara said the group wants to make sure that veterans are successful in whatever they are going through, especially with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. GY671 hosted a battle buddy talk centered around the stresses of the pandemic, such as isolation.

"Isolation makes it very tough. That's probably why there was a spike and it's unfortunate that we can't identify the exact number of individuals that ... we may have lost through suicide. We generally hear about it from brothers and sisters, and it hits us hard. Whether we know them or not, it's an individual who shares a common bond. We all swore an oath to protect and defend," said Shinohara.

But it's not all about talking. GY671 also incorporates fun activities, such as hiking, to try to give veterans purpose and outlets to keep active, to avert the feeling of isolation.

"It takes one to know one and understand one. That's what I think makes our efforts a little different. It's, 'Hey look, I am just like you and I've been down that road,'" Gamboa said.