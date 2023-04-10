'We are just so grateful,' says Safe Haven

A charity event hosted by Salt and Light Realty was an answered prayer for Safe Haven, a nonprofit organization that was struggling to get its Chalan Pago facility up and running to assist young mothers and their infants in need of a safe space.

“Safe Haven is really just overwhelmed. With just Salt and Light approaching us and wanting to put on this benefit - believe it or not - it’s something our team, as small as it is, we had actually gone to prayer over this months in advance, just hoping that we could pull off one, one day,” Ramona McManus, Safe Haven president and director, told The Guam Daily Post.

Shine Walker, co-founder and principal broker of Salt and Light Realty, and her team hosted a charity gala Saturday evening to celebrate the company's first anniversary, as opposed to a normal party.

“I don’t want it to be a celebration where we pick the venue and whatnot, and then we all go home and didn’t really connect with the community in that way or give back. Because the reason of the celebration is to celebrate God’s provision for us and how he’s met our needs this past year. In response to that, we wanted to meet the needs of the community, specifically Safe Haven,” Walker told the Post.

Tickets to the event sold at $150 each. Of 260 tickets, 200 were sold ahead of the event. That's great news for Safe Haven, which will receive 100% of the ticket sales. Ticket sales alone raised $30,0000, while monetary donations brought an additional $11,000. On top of this, Salt and Light Realty provided an additional $25 for every person who attended the event as their donation.

“I just wanted to make sure that we are doing this and actually the money is going toward something more intentional, more meaningful, and something that can drive in the community,” Walker said of the charity event. “Safe Haven, which is beneficiary of our charity gala, has always been in my heart because they have this facility that is uninhabitable and they have to move into in order to serve more of the pregnant women and right now they are using a warehouse storage facility to serve their resources, ... and it's just been weighing heavily on our hearts to get their facility ready to be occupied."

The funds will go towards the renovation of Safe Haven's facility in Chalan Pago.

"I actually did the lease for them and I want to say we were working on that, during the pandemic in 2020 was when we cleaned up the deed on that property and the owner had donated that property, allowing them to lease it for free without charge. But the exchange was that they were going to fix it up,” Walker said.

'Beyond blessed'

Going into the event, Salt and Light Reality, which shouldered the expense of the gala, raised roughly $47,000 and, with the main event a silent auction, the organizers hoped to reach the $60,000 fundraising goal.

The silent auction featured several pieces from local woodcraft artist Peter Santos, a flight service around Guam, dive lessons, a room makeover and hotel stays, to name a few items on the auction list.

The event, which the Safe Haven team also attended, was quite a surprise for McManus, who shared that a month and two weeks ago Salt and Light approached the nonprofit organization with the idea to throw the charity event.

“I don’t know, I don’t go to too many galas, but this is the first-ever for Safe Haven for that ever happening and we are beyond blessed with it,” she said. “Just the overwhelming response from the community, churches, private businesses, organizations who have come to stand alongside us, and those even that were not able to attend, they have actually contributed to pay for seats on behalf of other people, … as a whole it’s a community and that’s what we want to remind people, we are here for the community of pregnant young women and teens."

Those going through an unplanned pregnancy or experiencing hardships, no matter the path they chose, Safe Haven is there for them and grateful that Salt and Light Realty is making dreams for the facility tangible, McManus said.

“We are just so grateful that this is all happening.” she said.

With the facility measuring just under 4,000 square feet, McManus told the Post the plan is to use the money raised by the charity event to renovate the two-story facility, the top floor made into living quarters for staff and volunteers who will be providing emergency assistance to expectant mothers, young moms and their newborns. The bottom floor will serve as a resource center.

“To help support any of the young ladies that are homeless or pregnant or have given birth and give them a safe place to be at. There’s so much potential at this property. The raising of these initial funds is to get the residential piece upstairs started, as well as below, so we can move out of the temporary space that we are operating out of and be able to provide much more time and services to the community,” she said.

In operation since 2018, Safe Haven provides assistance to expecting mothers, new mothers and their babies in need of help. Many of the their clients are young, according to McManus. The nonprofit organization, running solely on voluntarism, has provided support to a number of clients, McManus told the Post.

"All our staff is voluntary, none of us are paid staff and we right now have five of us active (advocates and facilitators) and we are in the middle of enrollment and interviewing before we have our next advocacy training, which will be toward the summer,” she said, adding that Safe Haven also has a number of volunteers who help keep up the facility.

In 2020 alone, Safe Haven served about 130 clients and visitors. Of that number, about six were teen moms, McManus said. In that year, Safe Haven met the needs of 147 babies under a year old, 17 of whom were newborns.

The need for services to assist young mothers and their infants has increased in the community, according to McManus, who added the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the growing need.

"There definitely has been an increase because, especially during COVID-19, ... there was a lot of downtime but that really didn’t stop us, we were there in 2020 or 2021 and we were able to host a diaper drive. But, in general, just for this year alone, so far we are only in April, we are sitting at 35 visits we’ve had. So it's quite a large volume that’s needing support one way or another,” she said.

Whether it's connecting an expectant mother or new mother with resources for emergency housing or essential care for baby and mom, or group therapy and educational classes centered around pregnancy and motherhood, Safe Haven said it can be involved for up to a year with baby and mom if there’s a need.

After the renovation is complete, Safe Haven will have three rooms dedicated to emergency housing and a "Blessing Room," which has been designated in the resource center.

“(The Blessing Room) is where the moms and fathers get to earn points by taking our classes, them attending their clinic appointments, or doing job hunting, they earn points and then they can redeem them at our center so they can pick up all their needs for baby in the first year,” McManus explained with excitement in her voice. “We really can’t wait to be in our own home, our own location, so we are not running all over the place."

McManus said Safe Haven hopes to start the work on the renovations “pretty much immediatley after the fundrasing event."