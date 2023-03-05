'We are looking really good' says territorial epidemiologist

The COVID-19 positivity rate for Guam has gone down, and the island is doing “nice,” according to Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, who has tracked the local transmission rate since the start of the pandemic.

“Even though we are still testing people the local positivity rate has gone down, it's really low. Another way of looking at that is in terms of cases and the positivity rate, this nice decrease,” Pobutsky said.

During a weekly briefing with the media, she referenced the latest data collected, which also tracks hospitalizations.

“In terms of what’s going on at the hospital, we did see an uptick at the hospital late January up through mid-February, but that also decreased. It remained below any surge (levels). We just had a lot of people going to the hospital. And, of course, the (intensive care unit) count has not gone above the surge threshold: five a day,” she said during the briefing.

Pobutsky reported that there were no COVID-19-related deaths during the period covered but confirmation of a couple of deaths are pending the issuance of death certificates.

“One of them we don’t even think is COVID-19-related, but we are going to wait for the death certificate,” she said.

A decrease in cases was seen across all age groups, but the working class remains the culprit for transmission, said Pobutsky.

“There was a little uptick in the 18 to 39 age group but that’s our usual culprits, the working age population. … But we are looking really good.”

She said in the past month those people sick with COVID-19 were symptomatic.

DPHSS results from the latest genomic sequencing show there are at least seven variants of concern circulating the island.

“Four BQ.1.3, two XBB.1.5 and one XBB.1.9.1,” Pobutsky detailed. “But it doesn’t look like XBB is resulting in severe disease, which is good.”

Public Health officials have made the COVID-19 vaccine accessible in a number of ways. In fact, there are opportunities for vaccination almost every day of the week and in the coming months, DPHSS is making more COVID-19 information available on its dashboard.

The department continues in its effort to keep COVID-19 cases on Guam down and its strongest line of defense is vaccination.

“Our northern community health clinic, we are available Monday through Thursday, appointment time 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., but from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., we do have walk-ins. Saturdays we usually have walk-ins from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.,” Pobutsky said.

Southern residents don’t need to drive far to roll up their sleeves, Public Health’s community health center in Inalåhan is also providing COVID-19 vaccinations for free still.

Worksite vaccinations are also available through the department's disparities grant program. The DPHSS Mobile Outreach Team is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Organizations are able to arrange vaccination opportunities at the worksite.

As part of Public Health's continued effort, the department will also be adding syndromic surveillance data to its dashboard.

“What we are trying to do is get this weekly syndromic surveillance data onto our dashboard. We are trying to clean up the dashboard and, hopefully, have this weekly surveillance because people want that,” she said Thursday.

Syndromic surveillance is the collection of health-related data from the island’s hospitals, that is received as early as possible when illness begins to provide overall population-based awareness of the spread of disease.