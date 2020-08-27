After the release of $36.9 million in unemployment benefits, the Guam Department of Labor has skipped the processing of another batch for payouts this COVID-19 lockdown week.

Guam's unemployment claims, meanwhile, reached 51,099 by Wednesday. Employer-reported COVID-19 unemployment is now at 36,503.

"We are respecting the lockdown and will probably batch later next week," Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said on Wednesday. "(We are) giving the Department of Administration a little break before we hit them with another batch."

A number of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants in recent days encountered a glitch in their PUA claim dashboards.

Dell'Isola said Labor is hoping to fix the glitch soon, "so claimants don't have to worry about it."

"We tried a new fraud measure but it didn't work the way we wanted, so we are tweaking," he said. Fraudulent claims delayed the release of payments in recent weeks.

As of Wednesday, 2,057 employers reported that 36,503 of their employees had been laid off, furloughed or had their work hours cut as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Guam Labor special projects coordinator Hannah Cho.

That's lower than the total initial PUA claims of 51,099, skewed by fraudulent claims traced mainly from outside Guam as well as the exclusion of claims filed by the self-employed.

Dell'Isola said his agency is also expecting an additional allotment from the U.S. Department of Labor, which has so far made available $461 million out of the $924 million budget that Guam requested.