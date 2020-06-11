Life's been tough for Christina Lyn M. Fernandez's family since her fiancé got furloughed in March from two hotels, and the difficulty of applying for unemployment aid is adding to the frustration.

"Right now, we are struggling," she said on Wednesday. "It's so hard dealing with this. We just want to go back to work to earn money."

Her fiancé is among the 26,074 workers who were furloughed, laid off or got work-hour reductions as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is based on the reporting by 1,433 employers via Labor's hireguam.com as of Wednesday, according to Labor special projects coordinator Hannah Cho.

Of the total number of displaced workers in the system, 15,234 or 58% have so far filed their initial unemployment claims, based on data from Cho.

No payment in sight yet

But as of Wednesday, there's no telling when the first batch of unemployment checks will be released because work on the payment process has just begun.

Guam Labor initially planned to hire a private firm to take care of the payment process instead of the Department of Administration.

Labor and its software vendor have yet to loop in DOA on the system so DOA can start processing and distributing the payments for Labor-cleared applications.

"Our only hope was the unemployment (aid) to help us but since again, another delay, we don't know how we will survive another month," Fernandez said.

She said getting unemployment assistance will enable her family to catch up on bills until her fiancé can get back to work again.

Qualified Guam workers could receive up to $945 a week in federal unemployment benefits through July and up to $345 a week after that through the end of the year.

The Barrigada resident said they applied for unemployment aid on May 30 when Labor held a soft launch.

More than 10 days later, she said Labor has yet to get back to them to help them fix an "unresolved" issue in the application.

"When we called, they kept telling us to email. Labor never got back to us since," the 26-year-old mother said.

User errors

Between March and June, her fiancé was called back into work for only two weeks to help clean the hotel.

Adding that data to the application, according to Fernandez, may have caused an error in the application and she's hoping Labor could help them resolve the issue.

"The stimulus wasn't enough to pay for the bills. And providing food for our family was hard," Fernandez said. "We had to spend little every day and especially having a little boy, it's hard to feed him healthy."

She tried going out to the food distribution sites "but they always run out fast."

Fernandez appeals to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Labor to "please help us all."

"We are all in desperate need. Please try to get the unemployment out sooner because the longer this one will take, maybe a lot of us will be starving, especially with people who have a big family and have more than one kid," she said.

Thousands of unemployment claims filed, according to Labor, have user errors that need to be corrected.

The department issued another public service video on Tuesday that talks about the 10 most common mistakes that applicants make.

Starting June 15, in-person unemployment aid application will be accepted at a Guam Community College processing center, but people have to make an appointment first by calling 988-3672, 788-0729 or 689-1872.

Guam Labor anticipated 38,000 workers will be directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and asked the U.S. Department of Labor for a $924 million budget to locally implement the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs.

U.S. Labor granted the release of an initial $276 million, which GovGuam can draw down from when it's ready to pay unemployment claims.