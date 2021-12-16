Santa Claus stepped off a flight from the North Pole on Wednesday to spend a few hours with a lucky group of Guam children.

United Airlines made its Fantasy Flight happen to give back to the community and help spread holiday cheer after the COVID-19 pandemic paused the annual event.

Each year, a select group of island kids get a chance to meet Santa, receive gifts and board a United aircraft.

The tradition began in 2012.

“Last year, we took a break for obvious reasons, but this year we decided we weren’t going to let COVID get in the way of taking care of some really special people and the girls and boys from the homeless shelters across Guam area are going to have a great experience,” said Sam Shinohara, United's managing director of airport operations for the Asia Pacific.

Santa wasn’t charged for his baggage, so he came bearing a number of gifts - and Santa’s helpers at United lent a hand with making some Christmas wishes come true.

All of the United employees on Guam were elves for a day.

“We got wish lists, Santa shared all the wish lists from the kids with the team here on Guam and the team went out of their way to find all the gifts,” Shinohara said.

There were about 34 gifts for children at the event. The kids were able to board the plane Santa flew in on, a first-time experience for many in attendance.

Eight-year-old Isabella Guerrero was so excited to see Santa, that she was at a loss for words. Her eyes lit up, eager to meet the gift-giving jolly man.

Every year, United spends time trying to decide which group of children to share the experience with.

“Through COVID-19 and having some extra time here on the ground, everybody saw the need and the challenges with the homeless population here. So this year it was a little easier to choose,” Shinohara said.

Children ages 2 to 13 from the island’s three homeless shelters were able to meet Santa.

The event was packed with activities, games, singing and dancing as Santa’s Helpers put on a show for the children.

“It's a great thing for everyone, it’s a unique experience and one that we are super proud to be the only ones able to provide for the community here,” Shinohara said. “This year it’s a little bit of a different experience. We got a phone call from Santa saying, 'Hey, I want to take a little bit of a vacation on Guam, thaw out just a little bit. So we are not taking the kids to the North Pole. We brought Santa to Guam.”

The volunteer-driven effort took months of planning and collaboration with not just the North Pole, but organizations like the Catholic Social Services. Shinohara said it was well worth the effort.