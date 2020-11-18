DOCOMO PACIFIC has announced a partnership with Aura Air, a company founded three years ago with a mission of improving air quality indoors.

"Air quality requires our attention today," said DOCOMO PACIFIC Public Relations Manager Jared Roberto. "While many of us worry about outside air, in fact indoor air is five times more polluted. And with most of us spending 90% of our time indoors, every breath we take affects our overall health, more than we may realize."

DOCOMO PACIFIC President and CEO Rod Boss said the company has been looking for ways to help the community during the pandemic, in addition to discounting services, extending payment grace periods and strengthening their network connections to cope with increased demand.

"One area we looked at was air quality and the critical role it plays in our health," he said.

Mold, pollutants, allergens and airborne viruses like the coronavirus all contribute to risk and poor respiratory and immune system health, he said.

"We are really proud to partner with Aura Air in bringing this revolutionary product to Guam and the CNMI so we can all breathe easier," Boss said.

Roy Freeburg, Aura Air vice president of sales and business development, joined a virtual press conference held Tuesday. He gave a demonstration of the air filter, which can be hung on the wall or ceiling, and explained how it uses an algorithm to personalize its functions and provides air-quality data via a QR code and app.

Freeburg said Aura Air filters are being used in 44 countries, including hotels, school and universities across the U.S.

Dr. Hoa Nguyen of the American Medical Center offered an endorsement in a statement about using the product in the clinic's isolation room.

"Aura Air's an all-in-one indoor air purification and quality intelligence system that purifies and vigilantly monitors in real time," Nguyen stated. "Which is what we need for critical areas of care like this."

Roberto said Guam Memorial Hospital will be part of a pilot program to improve the product.