With the local mandate to isolate and practice social distancing firmly entrenched in residents' minds, many are still struggling to find a balance and not let the virus take full control of their daily lives.

Washing her hands in the newly installed sink outside of Joy Market, Tamara Perez said she was there to see if the store had face masks available.

The Sinajana resident said she wasn’t too enthusiastic about how the government initially handled information, noting she was surprised when she heard through a mayor that the first few people who tested positive were sent home.

It was during a meeting about a week ago, when mayors noted that COVID-19 patients were being isolated at home. The Joint Information Center press releases only noted that residents who tested positive were in isolation but never stated where.

“They should have quarantined them like they said they were going to do instead of giving misleading information," she said.

She said the government seems to be doing a better job now: “Now they’re being transparent … but in the beginning they were holding back info.”

Perez said she continues to do her part, working from home and rarely leaving unless necessary. Additionally, she said she makes sure she and her family are safe by maintaining proper hygiene and sanitizing surfaces.

Resident Tony Azios, who has been at home for the last eight days, said he just needed to make a quick stop at the Home Depot.

Since the shutdown, he said he's been trying to maintain social distancing, "being real quick, in and out of the store just to get a few things that can't wait."

"And then I'm going to go home and wash my hands," he added.

Anthony Yamasta said life in the south hasn't changed too drastically with the local mandate.

"Here, when you go home, you just hang out with the family anyways," said Yamasta, who was displaying fresh fruit at the Quinata family fruit stand along the Umatac-Merizo border.

What has changed, he said, is the amount of tourists who come down, adding he hasn't seen a tourist "in weeks."

Ivan Skvaril was scoping out Talofofo Bay on Thursday, hoping to catch some waves and break the monotony of cabin fever.

The 20-year-old said he does adhere to social distancing and self-isolating restrictions by staying home and away from crowds. But, he noted, "we can't let it totally control our lives."

The Umatac resident said he heads down to the bay to enjoy the surf but is mindful of safety precautions.

"We stay safely apart in the water," he said.