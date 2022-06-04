An Agana Heights man said he is left living in fear after multiple violent incidents on his family property in recent weeks.

The man's name is not being released to protect his identity.

The property is along Frederico Drive in the village, where he said there was a break-in at one of his family's homes at least two weeks ago. He's also had to repeatedly tell groups of people caught drinking on the property to leave.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"They casually walk through our property like it's a hallway," the man said.

Some residents of the apartment buildings in that area are believed to be the ones involved in the criminal acts.

"Why can't other people just treat people like people?" he said. "It's just these guys coming around acting like terrorists. It's their fault."

A violent encounter

On May 28, the man said, he was forced to pull out his cellphone and record an encounter with three men and a woman he once again spotted drinking beer at the back of his family's residence.

He said he decided to record the people after noticing the group had a metal pole and rocks.

"I just knew something was going to happen," he said.

The video was later circulated on social media.

He can be heard in the video saying it was the third time he had to tell the group they weren't allowed on the property. He calmly asks them to go elsewhere, before one of the men is seen throwing an object at him.

According to documents filed in the Superior Court of Guam, Chris Edher was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and criminal trespass after throwing a rock at the man's face during the May 28 encounter.

Edher is being held on $1,000 cash bail.

No other arrests were made.

"I don't know why the other three didn't get arrested because they were still drinking on the property, they were still trespassing," he said. "I've had terroristic threats from these guys. I've told like 40 people to get off the property."

Since the incident, the village neighborhood watch group has been on alert.

On Thursday, the man noticed a section of a glass window at one of his family's homes had been shattered.

"It's pretty scary that they got an eye on the house," he said.

Mayor: 'It's too much'

Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald said there is a plan to put a fence up in that area to keep people from trespassing on the property and causing trouble.

He also said he is in talks with the landlord of the apartment buildings in that part of his village to possibly have troublemakers evicted.

"We cannot let them take over our village. It's too much. Nobody deserves to be scared of living in their own homes," said McDonald. "The neighborhood knows who is responsible, but what are we are going to do? I could go over there and break an arm or something to warn them, but we don't tolerate this for our residents. ... I want to give them a warning: Don't fool around, especially in that area."