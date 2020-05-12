Crowds of people braved long lines around the island’s shopping centers during day two of the moderate restrictions currently in place for Guam.

The island has been in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2 which means some restrictions on shopping and government services have been eased since Sunday morning.

Many were also getting back to work for the first time since being told to stay home in isolation for several weeks.

Francine Taman, a licensed cosmetologist at Salon Fusion by Loren located at the Agana Shopping Center, said her appointments for this first week back have already been booked.

“It’s great that we are open. People can make money now,” said Taman. “I just hope clients are able to follow (safety guidelines) and be safe. We don’t want everything to close back down.”

She said she took advantage of the down time.

“It’s been a good break from the busy hustle. I spent a lot more time with my daughter at home. It was just unfortunate for a few of us that we're unable to get income while we were not working, and everything was shut down.”

The salon is among many businesses that are slowly reopening and adding safety measures to prevent the virus from spreading, again.

“The Guam Board of Cosmetology did send out new regulations that are mandated. Sanitation and disinfecting, there is really not much of a change because as a licensed cosmetologist, we are taught to practice sanitation and from the day you get licensed,” she said. “We have to wear masks, make sure everybody stays 6 feet apart. For clients with big families, it may be difficult for them. A parent can accompany the child, but they would have to stay in the waiting area. Then when we are done cutting the first child’s hair, you would have to send them out to the car and wait until we are done disinfecting before bringing the next child in.”

The slow pace is what she knows is necessary before operations can fully begin to appear normal.

“I am excited to be back to work, but at the same time, I am still kind of nervous. Every day it is going to be something new we learn until this all clears and hopefully it clears up real soon,” she said.

Safety Guidelines for the reopening of Guam Board of Barbering and Cosmetology Professional Beauty Industry:

It is acknowledged that all services within the Professional Beauty Industry (Cosmetology, Barbering, Nails and Esthetics) carry some risk in this viral environment due to the nature of the services provided and the inability to maintain social distancing. There is some associated risk in all human touch service environments, for example even medical surgical services are not 100% risk free of possible complications related to the service. With that said, all licensed professionals in the Cosmetology and Barber industry have been trained to a national standard to mitigate these risks significantly through the use of proper infection control standards required by the Guam Board of Barbering and Cosmetology statutes.

The following recommendations, therefore, are enhancements to those existing statutes and they address the unique scenario presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. In all professional Cosmetology and Barber related educational curriculums, students are taught the definition of Universal Precautions. Therefore, in this environment we are going to follow all Universal Precautions and assume that everyone is COVID-19 positive and take all the precautions necessary to mitigate the risk of the spread while still performing a service that is needed and that provides economic and psychosocial benefits to the population.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guam Board of Barbering and Cosmetology recommends reopening cosmetology and barbering related establishments with the following strict guidelines in order to protect the safety of clients and employees. The recommendations should be used in conjunction with the Boards statutes that are currently in place. Upon inspection, if any establishment is found in violation of these guidelines, they may be immediately closed to the public by the GBBC, Public Health Officials, or Law Enforcement until such time that the guidelines are met.

Salon/shop owners and managers should use the OSHA “Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19” as a guide for reopening.

•Licenses- All licensed professionals are recommended to wear their license while on duty.

•Barbicide Certfication- all licensed professionals and licensed Establishments need to provide a copy of their Barbicide Certificate to the GBBC.

RESTRICTED SERVICES until mandate of social distancing is lifted.

▪︎All Facial waxing(excluding eyebrows)

▪︎Threading

▪︎Facial hair grooming

▪︎Make up services

▪︎Facials

APPRENTICES are restricted from working until mandate is lifted since they have not taken the industry standard exam in client protection and infection control. Licensees who are currently holding an apprentice license who have applied for reciprocity has exemption but must continue to work under their supervisor.

• Appointments- Establishments should see clients by appointment only and should consider using telephone, text messaging, or online scheduling to establish appointments. It is recommended that clients wait outside the establishment until the licensee is ready to serve them. Clients are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines while waiting outside by either remaining in your vehicle or keeping the recommended spacing. Advise clients that the salon/shop is limiting guest inside the establishment to only those individuals that are receiving services, all other individuals should wait outside the establishment.

• Establishments that work with walk in traffic only- Are required to establish a number system or some type of check in system for customers. They can have numbers available for clients to pick up at the door or just inside the establishment so clients can maintain social distancing guidelines while waiting outside by either remaining in your vehicle or keeping the recommended spacing. Stylists can notify customers by displaying or notifying the waiting customers of the next number being served when the licensee is ready. Employers will be held accountable for allowing their employees to have enough time for proper disinfection without repercussion between appointments.

• Temperature checks/Thermometers – The use of a thermometer for temperature scanning is optional. Any employee or client who has a temperature above 99F should be sent home immediately and not allowed to return to the establishment until they have no fever and no evidence of COVID-19 symptoms. The goal is to treat all patrons (many of whom may be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic) as though they are sick.

• Ask each client entering the establishment the following questions:

➢ Have you had a cough?

➢ Have you had a fever?

➢ Have you been around anyone exhibiting these symptoms within the past 14 days?

➢ Are you living with anyone who is sick or quarantined?

• Distancing – It is acknowledged that social distancing recommendations of 6 feet cannot be met in the actual service itself, however; the following distancing measures can be instituted to reduce risk:

➢ Spacing between persons in the salon should be at least six feet at all times. Establishments should consider additional spacing between booths, divider shields, and/or alternate work schedules to accomplish this.

➢ There should be no more than 10 people grouped together within an establishment at any time (including staff) until those recommendations have been lifted by the state or the municipality. Maintain social distancing guidelines within the establishment including the break room, waiting area, classroom, or clinic/salon/shop area.

• Personal Protective Equipment-

➢ Masks – Establishment employees/workers/booth renters etc. will be required to wear masks at all times. Clients should wear face masks while receiving services and/or should be supplied with a clean towel to hold over their mouth and nose.

➢ Face Shields or Safety Glasses – If available, it is recommended that employees wear face shields or safety glasses when servicing clients.

➢ Gloves – It is not recommended that employees wear disposable gloves when servicing clients, however; they must adhere to the existing rules regarding hand washing before and after each service and any other time necessary.

➢ Capes - Each client should be draped with a clean cape. Capes should be disinfected between every use, using a disinfectant spray or disinfectant wipe or a clean disinfectant saturated towel and allow to set according to recommended contact time of the product used. Disinfectants can be mixed according to directions and put in a spray bottle for use. Technicians should have several clean/disinfected capes available at all times.

Capes should be laundered at the end of the day following the fabric recommendations.

Neck strips/towel – Employees should use protective neck strips/towels around the neck and under the cape of each client.

Smocks- There are no recommendations to wear smocks/ gowns at this time. Due to the nature of the transmission, this does not offer additional significant protection.

Linens-for lashes and waxing beds, disposable, protective lining must be used on the beds and discarded after each client.

➢ Hand Hygiene- Proper hand hygiene is documented to be an essential action to reduce the spread of viral illness. Washing hands with soapy, warm water, for a minimum of 20 seconds will be required by employees between every client service and as frequently as possible, but always after eating, smoking and using the restroom.

➢ Employee clothing – Employees should arrive at the salon/shop showered and wearing clean clothing. Employees recommended to change clothes before leaving the salon/shop each day.

➢ PPE - The items such as gloves, gowns, drapes, linens, towels etc. when used should be cleaned and disinfected or discarded in a closed container immediately after use.

• Disinfection –

➢ All salons/shops should be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected prior to reopening. Disinfect all surfaces, tools, and linens, even if they were cleaned before the salon/shop was closed.

➢ Use disinfectants that are EPA –registered and labeled as bactericidal, virucidal and fungicidal. No product will be labeled for COVID-19 yet, but many will have human coronavirus efficacy either on the label or available on their website. The EPA has approved any product that has tested as effective against human coronavirus. If in doubt of the effectiveness, check the EPA website.

➢ Disinfectant for immersion of tools, must be mixed daily and replaced sooner if it becomes contaminated throughout the workday. Disinfectant only works on a clean surface so clean all surfaces and tools with hot soapy water, or cleaning wipes (if using wipes, be sure to cover surface thoroughly) before disinfecting.

➢ Contact time on label must be observed for disinfectant to work. Contact time refers to how long the disinfectant is visibly wet on the surface allowing it to thoroughly destroy all the pathogens.

➢ Disinfectants used for immersion must be changed daily or sooner if it becomes contaminated (ex: hair/debris floating in solution or cloudy solution.)

➢ Disinfection is for hard non-porous surfaces, glass metal and plastic.

➢ Porous/soft surfaces cannot be disinfected and must be used only one time and then discarded (tools such as cardboard files, buffers, drill bits etc.)

➢ Launder all linens, towels drapes, capes and smocks in hot soapy water and dry completely at the warmest temperature (till they are hot to the touch) allowed. Store clean linens in an enclosed cabinet or closed container. Store all used/dirty linens in an enclosed container.

➢ The use of a face mask is mandatory. Placing a clean towel over the face of your client while at the shampoo sink is a good way to protect their eyes, nose, and mouth. Avoid up-close unprotected direct face-to-face contact with clients.

• Reception area -

➢ Remove all unnecessary items such as magazines, newspapers, service menus, any other unnecessary paper products and decor. Remove public water or coffee stations, candy dishes, product samples, etc.

➢ Wipe down all seats and tables. Cloth chairs cannot be properly cleaned and disinfected, using a plastic cover should be considered.

➢ Disinfection of high touch areas including, but not limited to:

Door handles on main entrance and restrooms

Restrooms

Reception desk

Point of sale equipment

Stations (including foot/nail drying stations)

Displays and display products

Avoid client touching products that they do not plan to purchase

➢ Employees should frequently wash their hands after the using the phones, computer, cash register and/or credit card machine. Wipe these surfaces between each use.

➢ Clean and wipe all door handles and other surfaces that are regularly touched by clients and staff with disinfectant wipes.

➢ Make hand sanitizer and tissues available for employees and clients.

Restrooms -

➢ Clean and disinfect ALL restroom surfaces including floors, sinks and toilet bowls. Store paper products in a closed cabinet. Place trash can near to the door or within reach of the door. Remove anything that does not have to be in the restrooms. Restroom must be supplied with liquid soap and paper towels. No cloth towels.

• Shampoo Bowls-

➢ Clean and disinfect all bowls, hoses, spray nozzles, faucet handles, shampoo chairs and arm rests. Wipe down all back-bar products and shelves. Discard and replace any products that have not been stored in a closed container.

➢ Employees should avoid up-close unprotected direct face-to-face contact with clients while providing shampoo services. Clients should wear face masks to the extent possible while receiving services and/or should be supplied with a clean towel to hold over their mouth and nose.

RESTRICTED SERVICES:

Make up services

• Salon/Shop/Clinic Areas -

➢ Clean and disinfect all work area surfaces. Clean and disinfect chairs, head rest, and arm rests. Clean and disinfect all reusable tools and store in an airtight closed container. Clean and disinfect all appliances, sheers, clippers, clipper guards, clippies, rollers, combs, brushes, rolling carts and any other items used in connection with servicing clients.

➢ Check to make sure all products such as lotions, creams, waxes and scrubs have always been in a closed container, if not you must discard and replace.

➢ Remove and discard all single use tools such as paper files, drill bits and buffers, that have already been used.

➢ Clean and disinfect all linen hampers. Clean and disinfect trash containers and replace trash liners daily or more often as needed. Trash Containers should have a lid that can be closed.

➢ Make hand sanitizer and tissues available within the salon/shop/clinic area for all employees and clients.

• Pedicure Bowls-

➢ Remove all parts that can be removed.

➢ Clean all removed parts with soap and water, rinse in clear water and then immerse into properly diluted disinfectant for full recommended contact time.

➢ Scrub bowl with soap and water and replace removed parts to bowl.

➢ Rinse in bowl with clean water.

➢ Fill bowl again with clean water and proper amount of disinfectant and let stand for proper contact time requirements.

➢ If your bowl has jets, allow the jets run for a full 10 minutes with disinfectant solution.

• Treatment rooms-

➢ Clean and disinfect all surfaces such as, chairs, tables, electrical appliances (don’t forget the cords).

➢ Clean and disinfect all linens and store in a closed container/cabinet.

➢ Clean and disinfect all linen hampers. Clean and disinfect trash containers and replace trash liners daily or more often as needed. Trash Containers should have a lid that can be closed.

➢ Empty all wax pots and disinfect before refilling them with new wax. Single use applicators must be used only one time and then discarded after each use. (do not double dip).

Administrative Controls-

➢ Employees who are sick will be expected to stay home.

➢ Salon/shop owner/managers should provide training, educational materials, and reinforcement on proper sanitation, hand-washing, cough and sneeze etiquette, using PPE, and other protective behaviors.

➢ Post handwashing signs in the restrooms.

➢ Be flexible with work schedules/salon hours to reduce the numbers of people (employees and clients) in salons/shops at all times in order to maintain social distancing.

These guidelines must be followed continually every time, in every place and for everyone.

This is the minimum requirements at this time.

Establishment owners/managers may implement other safety protocol procedures to support these guidelines.

If you have questions or concerns, you may contact:

Guam Board of Barbering and Cosmetology office (671) 735-7407