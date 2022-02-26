For days, Leo Tudela sat quietly in the back of the federal courtroom, listening to testimony about the assets of Catholic parishes and schools that included donated land.

"We are not the enemy," Tudela, 78, said Friday during his turn on the witness stand to represent hundreds of survivors of Guam clergy sexual assault.

It was day six of the trial that would determine whether the assets of Catholic parishes and schools can be included in the Archdiocese of Agana's bankruptcy estate that could be used to pay clergy sex abuse claimants, who now number more than 290.

U.S. District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood said this "difficult" case is nearing the "finish line," with closing arguments scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. today.

She said she intends to issue a decision after the closing arguments.

Tudela said there's no amount of money or property in the world that can fully compensate survivors for what they went through at the hands of priests and other members of the clergy in the Guam Catholic Church.

But he asked his fellow Catholics to find it in their heart to reach a "compassionate" and "reasonable" way to compensate clergy abuse survivors like him.

The value of donated property to the church or school, he said, doesn't compare to what the abuse survivors gave or gave up.

"We gave our young life to the church. We got raped, molested. That's more than the property you gave. ... That’s nothing to what happened to us. We should not be here today. I'd rather be home with my family," Tudela said, overcome with emotion as he testified.

The archdiocese contends that the archbishop holds assets of parishes and schools only in trust for the benefit of schools and parishes, and those assets should not be used to pay survivors' claims.

'Evil things'

Tudela was sobbing, crying and wiping away tears as he spoke in court about the horrors of those nights and early morning hours when a Capuchin brother and then later, a priest, sexually abused him.

He was about 13 years old at the time.

"This evil guy came to my room at 2 o'clock in the morning and he did evil things to me," he said of the Capuchin brother.

The priest, Louis Brouillard, also did "evil things" to him, Tudela said. Tudela is a retired director of the U.S. Postal Service's Asia-Pacific Relations and served in the U.S. Army.

As a child, Tudela wanted to be a priest. But his abusers shattered that dream.

To this day, the pain doesn't go away, he said, but he's staying strong to represent others like him.

Clergy sex abuse survivors in Guam, Hawaii and other states were among the more than 80 who watched the trial via Zoom as Tudela testified in court.

Prayers for the survivors

Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes, the first witness called Friday, once again apologized to the survivors when creditors' committee attorney Edwin Caldie asked if he had a message to them.

"I'm sorry," the archbishop said, addressing survivors.

Tudela later said the statement from Byrnes got to him.

The judge also asked the archbishop if he wanted to say anything more before he left the witness stand.

"I pray for the victim-survivors every single day. I know that they carried a huge burden," the archbishop said in his response, full of emotion. "It's coming from my heart."

The judge said she thinks it's clear that Byrnes brought the community together "to heal."

Pope Francis appointed Byrnes in 2016 to eventually replace then-Archbishop Anthony Apuron, who was later convicted by a Vatican tribunal of sexually molesting multiple minors.

Archdiocese attorney Ford Elsaesser asked Byrnes about his background and how he came to be archbishop of the Archdiocese of Agana.

Byrnes likened himself to a character in the movie, "We Were Soldiers Once … and Young."

"I felt like I was helicoptered in as soon as I touched the ground. Everybody was shooting at me, trying to find out who is this guy, and why in the heck is he here? I’m giving those words, but that’s the way I felt," he said.

He stepped into a Catholic community that was fractured because of clergy sex abuse.

And then there are the financial problems in the archdiocese, the churches and parishes that were not tied to the abuse claims.

Zero vs. $6M

Tudela said the survivors of clergy sexual abuse he represents have not received a penny from the archdiocese.

He also commented on the more than $6 million in legal and professional fees that the archdiocese has spent so far in its bankruptcy case.

The trial, for the most part, was technical in nature, focusing on property deeds, land transfers, loan agreements, memos and letters before they were admitted as evidence.

The last two witnesses Friday were Father Ron Richards, episcopal vicar for the archdiocese, and Father Duenas Memorial School Principal Ismael Perez.

More than 20 witnesses were called during the trial that started Feb. 19, including former and current archdiocesan and parish finance council members, Catholic school leaders and clergy.