The manpower in three of the government of Guam’s public safety agencies has not shown much change since 2019.

The administration has rolled out several incentives over the years including a recent 18% pay increase for law enforcement to retain and attract more staff.

The number of police officers in the Guam Police Department increased its total staff by eight employees between 2019 and 2021, according to information provided by GPD through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

GPD reported a total of 350 employed in 2019; 385 in 2018; and 358 in 2021.

Sixty-one resigned; 21 retired, one was fired and four deaths were recorded around that same period.

“Definitely, we have a staffing challenge,” said police Chief Stephen Ignacio.

The chief said they currently have eight police officer trainees on board and 16 more are being vetted to start a new cycle in August.

Ignacio said it would be the fourth police cycle during the current administration.

The police department is also awaiting the results of the psychological evaluations of the 16 police retirees they plan to bring back onto the force, so that they can assign more officers to patrol.

Prison

The prison reported a slight decline in staff between fiscal 2019 and 2022.

The Department of Corrections had 196 officers, guards, parole officers and civilians in 2019 with one retirement and nine resignations.

In 2022, DOC recorded 191 total staff with two retirements, eight resignations, three terminations, three transfers and one death.

DOC Director Robert Camacho said training is ongoing to hire more personnel, adding that the applications from their recent job fair are currently with the Department of Administration.

“The important thing is not very many applicants are interested in going to the Department of Corrections. It’s one of the most toughest law enforcement agencies,” said Camacho. “In the past few years, we’ve lost 40 officers and we hired about 35. So, it’s a continuous thing. It is a tough job.”

Camacho said DOC currently has more than 700 prisoners in its facilities.

“You are dealing with inmates who have drug, mental health, and anger management problems and all these other things. They manage those issues together with handling court runs, food services, transporting them to medical facilities and to see their attorneys,” he said, adding that incentive pay like the 18% increase has sparked interest for some to consider returning to the agency.

Fire

The Guam Fire Department also reported a drop in personnel between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2022.

The fire department had 255 uniformed and civilian staff in 2019 after officials reported 10 had left GFD.

In 2022, the total staff in GFD as of this past April was reported to be 218 after the departure of 11.

The fire department’s manpower count does not specify if the employees retired, resigned or were fired.

GFD also has 34 recruits in its current training cycle.