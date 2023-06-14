Rebuilding was the biggest thing on Delma Kaiko's mind, as she stood outside the wreckage of her family's compound Tuesday morning in the Yigo subdivision commonly known as Zero Down.

"It's like we have to start all over," the 25-year-old said.

Everyone in the compound had already gone off to stay with other family members when Typhoon Mawar made its closest approach to Guam. When they came back, the only thing still intact in their homes was the floor. Many of their belongings were blown out into the street, Delma Kaiko said.

Her family, with the help of a group of volunteers, had set to work clearing away what used to be their homes. Piled up by the roadside Tuesday was an imposing stack of tin slats, plywood boards, furniture and household trash, all of it waterlogged and wind-worn.

The mess was not as bad as it used to be, Delma Kaiko said.

There were six families on the property before Mawar struck, including her mother and the families of her mother's siblings. She said she couldn't remember how many of them there were altogether. Her extended family had come in and helped them stand up the structures the storm had blown away.

"It was so hard," she said.

Putting everything back together will be even more difficult, as they won't have the same help they did the first time.

"I don't think the person that came and built our house is still on island," the Zero Down resident told The Guam Daily Post.

The first day after Mawar, everyone in the compound slept in their cars, she said. Afterward, they erected a canopy, which is still where they sleep.

They were fortunate enough to have access to water, according to Rampo Kaiko, Delma's 36-year-old brother. The American Red Cross had come by and stocked them up on supplies, he said, but agents from the Federal Emergency Management Agency who came to inspect the place had disqualified them for aid.

Citizenship concerns

Delma Kaiko said she had applied under her own name, but was rejected because she was a citizen of the Federated States of Micronesia. She said she had to reapply under the name of her daughter, a U.S. citizen.

Delma Kaiko said she was lucky, as some migrants from Micronesia's freely associated states don't have U.S. citizens in their households.

"If I didn't have my daughter, I'd be found unqualified," she said.

In the meantime, though there was still no power, someone had been charging a battery at the home of a nearby family member, Rampo Kaiko said.

Under the canopy, a speaker pumped the cheery sounds of music sung in Chuukese. Between loading piles of debris onto the row of waiting trucks for disposal, a small dance party had erupted. Amid all the labor, there were still smiles.

"We're going to start building again," Rampo Kaiko said. "Working on the fence, and then thinking about what we're going to do inside next, for the house."

Caring for one another

About eight people with trucks, and 30 volunteers altogether, had signed on to assist with cleanup at the compound, according to Siobohn McManus with Protect Guam Water, an indigenous youth group. The group, along with nonprofit organization Nihi!, had connected with the family over the weekend, and were settling in on the second day of aid Tuesday.

"Originally, we were just going around and helping families who lost homes with cash grants," said McManus, but that cash ran out.

After surveying the needs of people left homeless around the island, the group's members realized getting rid of debris was an issue that many were having trouble tackling, she said. Government agencies and aid groups, already stretched to their limits, weren't able to help right away.

"Unless you're a (well)-resourced family that has boys with trucks that can help haul stuff, for most people who lost everything and have to clean up, it really is months of work," McManus said.

In just a few days, the volunteer group had managed to make a decent dent in the debris piled up near the Kaiko family. It was mostly a force of friends and family from both groups, McManus said.

"As islanders, we feel it's our obligation to our neighbors. And so, that's always been the mission for me, is to empower our community to care for each other."

Emotions, assistance

Delma Kaiko said she cried when she learned her family would be getting help.

Her brother said it was the kind of aid he hoped more people in their situation could find.

"I know all the people out there also," Rampo Kaiko said. "It's also hard for them to stand up again on their feet if their homes are like this."

Though Nihi! and Protect Guam Water will have to get back to regular grant work in the coming weeks, McManus said, they're hoping to put together a group of volunteer truck drivers people can call on if they need to get rid of waste.