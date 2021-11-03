Hundreds of candles with black ribbons were placed on the steps in front of the altar inside the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña, each one including a name in memory of a special someone who is no longer alive today.

Sinajana resident Robert Alvarez remembered his mother, Frances Alvarez, 86, this All Souls' Day. She passed away in January 2020.

Alvarez was among the nearly 100 to attend the early morning Mass at the cathedral on Tuesday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"It has a special meaning because there's a personal connection that I have," he said. "We remember my mom and everyone in my family that has passed away. We hope to be united again."

Monsignor James Benavente shared the power of prayer, especially during this time of year, for all those who have gone before us.

"Although we are separated from our loved ones, we are united with them through our prayers. In death, prayers is the one thing that we can do for our loved ones," said Monsignor Benavente. "Many of them need our prayers as some are still in the process of being purified in purgatory and need our prayers to help them in their journey home to the Father. It is a destination we hope for them. It is a destination we hope for ourselves."

It's hope that other church attendees expressed, as well.

"It's special because we are remembering those who had passed, not just previously but also those who recently passed due to this pandemic and should have been alive today," said Michelle Camacho of Talo'fo'fo'.

"It's always been a day of remembrance and keeping those who have passed in our hearts and remembering them, especially today and also throughout the year," said Meilani Benavente of Dededo.

'It's been different'

Many clean up their loved ones' gravesites and were able to celebrate Mass in multiple churches after not being able to attend in person previously due to the pandemic.

"It's been different, of course, because of all the social restrictions. It's been also good because it allowed us to focus and reflect a little bit more," said Robert Alvarez.

"It's the first time in two years that we've gone to church on All Souls' Day," Camacho said. "We were allowed at least this year to go to the cemetery on the day. Last year, we did the day after but at least this year we can celebrate in the church and go visit our loved ones at the cemetery, too."

"It's been rough. Not just socialization but other things that followed like in the church," Meilani Benavente said.

"It's different because this is going to be the second year that we are not going to be celebrating with them on their day," said Annie San Nicolas of Tamuning. "But it's OK. We still pray for them when we go to church. You can tell a little normalcy is coming back."