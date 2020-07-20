Three-month-old Juliana "Joey" Celis has spent the past week at St. Luke's Medical Center in Manila, Philippines, awaiting emergency heart surgery.

The baby girl from Dededo was born April 1, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her parents, Mylene and Bryan, are by her side.

"We were all excited that she became pregnant because all our kids are grown up and that's going to be our baby," said Jennifer Howard, a friend of the family and one of Baby Joey's "fairy godmothers."

Joey was diagnosed with an atrioventricular septal defect.

"I know that they have to patch a hole in the heart. That's what they were saying," Howard said. Joey was also born with Down syndrome.

After spending some time in the intensive care unit at Guam Memorial Hospital, Joey and her parents flew to Manila on July 12 to get the surgery.

Doctors at St. Luke's, however, said she would have to wait another week or two to build up her strength and put on some weight.

"They have to wait two weeks for the surgery and after that we don't know how long it is going to be for her to recover," Howard said. "We knew she had to fly out to Manila. We knew it was going to be a big financial thing for them and, as a mom, you want to be focused on your kids, at the same time you are thinking about finances. We want to help her out."

GoFundMe

The family has insurance, but it's not enough to cover the full expense of the surgery, estimated to be between $30,000 and $40,000.

So, Howard and the other fairy godmothers created a GoFundMe page to help pay for Joey's surgery.

"We just want to give the baby a chance," Howard said. "We are hoping it is going to be a successful surgery, but at least give her a chance to live longer. We just want to ask everybody for help."

Within 10 days, the account raised more than $13,000 with nearly 200 people donating to "A fighting chance for Baby Joey."