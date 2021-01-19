A government witness recalled the day his sister finally opened up about the years that she had allegedly been raped by a man known to her.

Trial continued on Tuesday for defendant David James Cruz, 40, also known as DJ, before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez.

“We looked up to him as a father figure for the longest time,” said the witness for the prosecution.

The witness testified that his sister, now 20, was crying in the moments leading up to her telling her family about the allegations.

“She just told me I would never understand ... then she told me he has been doing stuff for the past year,” he said. “I froze. I had to call someone else to hear what she told me. I didn’t want to believe it.”

The witness said he asked her multiple times about the alleged incidents before she agreed to report it to police.

The victim alleged that she was repeatedly raped by the defendant since she was 12 and the latest alleged incident happened in 2019.

Cruz is on trial for two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas told the court he expects to complete his witness list this week.