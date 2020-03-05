Moving nearly 30 patients from the Skilled Nursing Unit to accommodate patients ill with COVID-19 is one scenario under consideration by public health officials.

The goal, in this instance, would be to use the Barrigada nursing facility as an isolation area for patients who are not so ill that they require hospitalization but are in need of medical attention, said Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda DeNorcey.

Public Health lead a forum that included 200 representatives from local and federal agencies to review and improve the 12-year-old pandemic influenza plan in an effort to prepare and respond against the COVID-19 threat.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero opened the forum saying the plan needs to be tweaked to change the roles and responsibilities of some agencies and to update information to include advances in medicine or technology not present during that time.

"We need to continue to make sure that we are (coronavirus-free), and this is one way that we can do it," Leon Guerrero said.

As more information comes out from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, Leon Guerrero said, the better the situation can be addressed.

"We are going to prepare for the worst and hope for the best," she said.

While Guam is not facing an outbreak, now is the time to rally and coordinate, Leon Guerrero said.

Nurses

DeNorcey said that as of Wednesday, Public Health had hired four nurse aides and one registered nurse, and is in the process of hiring more registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nurse aides. These nurses will assist with screening at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport and the Port Authority of Guam.

She said Public Health is also cross-training GovGuam nurses from the Guam Department of Education, Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center and other agencies to respond where they’re needed.

Nurses are also being trained to do clinical and epidemiological assessments, she said.

Quarantine

There are 14 isolation rooms at Guam Memorial Hospital and four at the Skilled Nursing Unit.

DeNorcey said Public Health has met with the Guam Regional Medical City medical director, Guam Homeland Security, Department of Public Works, Guam Fire Department and GMH physicians to discuss possible venues for isolation and quarantine.

"Hotel rooms are possible places for quarantine and we are also identifying places that have amenities for quarantine," she said.

Homes and apartment units are not being considered, DeNorcey said, adding the plan is to use infrastructure that could accommodate a massive amount of people who need isolation and quarantine.

DeNorcey said the location of an isolation room would need to have negative air pressure and a generator, shower stalls, restrooms and a laundry room, to name a few requirements.

According to DeNorcey, those quarantined at home will be monitored by Public Health nurses and visited weekly.

Test kits

The island is extremely vulnerable to coronavirus, said DeNorcey.

"We must be ready for when COVID-19 outbreak occurs on our island," she said.

According to DeNorcey, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that test kits had to be re-manufactured, not only those earmarked for Guam, but also those for other states.

In late February, DeNorcey said test kits were going to take two weeks to come in but needed to be validated should they test with inconclusive results. According to the email, there is some delay, but Public Health should receive the test kit shortly.

As of now, there have been no samples sent off since criteria for a patient under investigation (PUI) was not met, she said.

The plan

The Guam Pandemic Influenza Plan, revised in 2008, serves as a guideline to follow should an influenza or other infectious disease outbreak occur.

The plan outlines:

• disease surveillance and detection in human populations;

• health care;

• emergency medical services;

• vaccine and antiviral delivery;

• community education campaigns and risk communication activities;

• community containment measures;

• medical surge contingencies; and

• mass fatality management.