Today marked the start of a two-day workshop on the review of Guam's 2008 Pandemic Plan. The event brought together more than 200 people from Government of Guam agencies, the medical community and community stakeholders.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-Denorcey said the island must "prepare for the worst" because we are extremely vulnerable to coronavirus.

"We must be ready for when COVID-19 outbreak occurs on our island," she said. "We need to prepare for the worst so we must accelerate preparedness activity."

Officials spent the day behind closed doors reviewing the voluminous 2008 Guam Pandemic Plan.

"We will share best practices in mitigating emergencies and disasters, and identifying unmet needs and gaps in services," stated Unpingco-Denorcey.

'We have to be united'

She said community measures are also needed to help slow down and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, mentioning the temporary closure of schools and day cares, reducing personal contact, teleworking and postponing mass gatherings.

"We have to be united to work constructively together to combat a huge public health threat," she added.

While government officials say they have been following the 2008 Pandemic Plan while waiting for the arrival of COVID-19 test kits and thermal scanners for Guam's ports of entry, residents are urged to get ahead of the spread of the virus.

Tips for prevention

DPHSS' education and community health outreach team's Vivian Pereda provided a list of tips for attendees to prevent the spread of coronavirus or any respiratory virus.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Do not go to work or school.

• Cover your mouth and nose with your upper sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

• Throw tissues in the trash.

• Wash your hands often, with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds.

• If soap and water are not readily available, use hand sanitizer that is at least 60-90% alcohol based.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes.

• Disinfect regularly touched surfaces.

Plan is 'a great foundation'

Governor's Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said officials expect to have the main takeaways from the two-day workshop by next week.

"The pandemic plan is a great foundation for coronavirus," said Paco-San Agustin.

She could not say why the government has not updated the plan since 2008.

When asked what the administration is doing to help the tourism industry, which has been the hardest hit with more than 30,000 cancellations due to the coronavirus, Paco-San Agustin said the administration is "exploring all options" to assist the business community.

They are aware of the local specials that are being offered at this time.

"We are also still confident in military spending that's happening right now," she said.