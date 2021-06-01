The winds whipped, and the rain began to lighten up as damage control-man Alton Lewis played the somber, dignified refrain of “Taps.”

Most in the crowd bowed their heads in silent prayer. Others looked on in quiet thought at the wreaths laid for those who died in wars throughout America’s history, as the final notes rang throughout the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

This year’s Memorial Day commemoration was scaled back like many other COVID-19-era events. But local leaders, military commanders, and families still gathered to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for island and country.

“It is our responsibility as citizens to honor and mourn our military personnel who so valiantly gave of themselves to protect us and our nation. We must never forget those who knew all too well the cost of freedom – whether they lost their lives in the heat of battle or after a lifetime in uniform,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said.

Highest enlistment rate

The governor told attendees that Guam once again has the highest enlistment rate in the nation. Though the debt paid by soldiers, airmen, sailors, Coastguardsmen and Marines killed in action can never be fully repaid, Leon Guerrero said, leaders can try to show their gratitude and support by helping those who served and their families. She told the crowd that she continues to push for a regional veterans health center with the federal government, and committed a specific wing in a planned new public hospital to treat and care for veterans.

“Our veterans deserve timely care and assistance they can access,” Leon Guerrero said, later adding: “They protected our freedom, and now it is our turn to protect them by ensuring they receive the assistance and health care they need.”

Rear Admiral John Menoni, commander of Joint Region Marianas, took the weekend to consider the human element of the holiday, visiting various war monuments around the island. Menoni said he pondered the lives that were lost, and the actual and potential histories affected as a result of the deaths of service members during wars.

“Every day I wake up less than 10 feet away from Bundschu Ridge, where 810 Marines gave their lives to liberate Guam from oppression. What individual hopes, dreams and futures were lost on that ridge so that Guam could be free?” Menoni asked.

The rear admiral also visited Guam’s Korean War monument and recognized the sacrifice of the CHamoru people who served in that conflict and perished.

“I took a moment to wonder about Jesus Aguigui, Jose Leon Guerrero, Jose Quinata, Ramon Tenorio, and the others memorialized on that monument – and what their lives were like prior to that conflict. What were their experiences during their time of service, fighting to ensure that South Korea remained free.

Menoni will be leaving the post in a matter of weeks, confirming for The Guam Daily Post that his change of command ceremony has been scheduled for June 16. According to a Department of Defense announcement of new flag officer assignments, the post will be filled by Capt. Benjamin Nicholson, who will be promoted to rear admiral. Nicholson currently serves as executive assistant to the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Unfortunately, many of those who lived through that history are passing on, and we’re losing the human side of those stories. I implore future generations to learn about and never forget what happened here – so that this region never has to endure the horrors and atrocities that took place all those years past,” Menoni said.

‘I am proud that I’m an American’

Local residents also mourned individually on Monday.

U.S. Navy Veteran Frankie Paulino San Nicolas visited the grave of his late brother Victor. San Nicolas shared with the Post that his brother died from his injuries after returning to the island from the Vietnam War, and was so badly hurt he had to be identified through a childhood scar.

“Think about our veterans – not only our regular veterans, but especially the ones that got killed,” he said. “My brother got killed when he was only 20 years old. But thank God he served our country. That’s one thing that I want all the CHamorus … and any American here – should be proud of our island of Guam,” he said.

San Nicolas expressed frustration that elected leaders in Washington, D.C., like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, continue to spread misinformation about Guam – particularly in light of high rates of enlistment and casualties during military combat operations.

“Vietnam, for example – more (on Guam) served than any of the states back there,” he told the Post. “But I am proud that I’m an American. I’ll always be proud of that; that will never change.”