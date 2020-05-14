On Wednesday about 20 people gathered at the former police “koban" in Barrigada for a rosary in celebration of Our Lady of Fatima, the Blessed Virgin Mary, despite a government mandate limiting gathering to no more than 10 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Juanita Cruz, 79, who founded the Our Lady of Fatima Barrigada Group, said participants meet on the 13th of every month but stopped doing so in March because of the social distancing guidelines and the ban on congregating. She said the first gathering in two months was done safely.

“We all wore masks and stayed spread apart from one another,” she said.

Wednesday marked the 103rd anniversary of the apparitions of The Blessed Virgin Mary just outside of Fatima, in Portugal.

On May 13, 1917, three children – Lucia dos Santos and her cousins Francisco and Jacinta Marto – saw visions of Mary just outside the town of Fatima while the children were taking sheep to graze, according to portugal.com. The event has inspired devotion to holding rosaries across the world.

“We have been doing this for the past three years since the 100th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima,” said Cruz. “Her main message is to pray because there will be a terrible war if we don’t.”

Cruz said she personally experienced a miracle after praying to Our Lady of Fatima 10 years ago and promising to swear off all makeup and hair dye if her granddaughter, who doctors said would be born with severe brain damage, would be born healthy.

Cruz’s prayers were answered.

“(My granddaughter) was born and she was perfect. And she is the smartest thing today,” she said.

The group decided to resume the rosary after the government eased some restrictions on the public, retail stores and government activities starting Sunday.

“I thought if they are opening the mall, then we should be able to have our rosary,” she said.

The rosary in Barrigada will continue next month on the 13th, said Cruz.

“More than ever, we really need to pray – with all the crises we are facing nowadays. We need our Mother's help ... to ask her Son to bless us and to keep us safe from the coronavirus and with all the problems around us,” she said.