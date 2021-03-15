The government of Guam is expected to ease current quarantine requirements for incoming passengers, but only if half of the US territory’s adult population is fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

“One year ago, today, we began our fight. Because of your patience, commitment, willingness to protect our island we are here today. We have done a great job in containing this virus and making our numbers low,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero during a press conference held on Monday.

“If we can fully vaccinate 50% of our adult population, this is 16 years or older, by May 1, we will reopen our borders to travelers."

The administration is referring to their efforts to vaccinate up to 62,500 people as “Path to Half.”

“It basically means that we will make adjustments to our quarantine requirements. We are going to change our travel requirement protocols as we see these numbers and as we get 50% vaccination of our population. This is an exemption process to government and home self-quarantine. If someone, whether resident or non-resident, whether from the US or otherwise, enters Guam with a negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival, they can avoid quarantine, both government and home and self, but they must download the COVID Alert App and must enroll in SARA Alert for 14 days,” she said.

Arriving passengers without a negative PCR test will still be required to go into mandatory quarantine.

“Our ultimate goal in Operation Liberate Guam is to fully vaccinate 80% of the adult population by July 21, 2021. This goal of fully vaccinating 50% by May 1, 2021 was a threshold designed to adjust travel quarantine requirements,” she said. “We still have a lot of preparation to do, and we need to ensure these goals are met before reopening but we need to prepare now,” she said.

The governor said part of the initiative is to ensure industry workers are vaccinated and protected, as the Island Beautification Task Force and the Guam Visitor’s Bureau work to clean-up the island for the anticipated arrival of tourist.

Leon Guerrero adds that COVID-19 testing will not be done at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport.

“We mapped it out and we felt the process will delay our people getting through Customs and Immigrations at the airport,” she said. “We stand ready to manage any potential spikes. Big goal is trying to figure out how to provide testing so people leaving Guam can get tested and don’t have to quarantine. We have to do this right and we have to do this safely. We absolutely do not want to go through another strict lockdown. This requires the community to remain vigilant and be careful and to continue to wear your mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance, even if you are vaccinated.”

As of Sunday, 29,134 individuals have been fully vaccinated on Guam, according to the Joint Information Center.

“We are not out of the woods yet and we don’t expect normalcy until the end of the year or so,” the governor said.

When asked by the media how she would grade the government’s response to the pandemic, Leon Guerrero said: ‘A-plus grade and is in the National Honor Society.’

She said she has no regrets, adding that her administration has made the right decisions in responding to the pandemic over the past year.