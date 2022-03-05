'We need to punish these people': Skateboarders injured in video-recorded attack

At least 15 people were involved in a fight with two young men at the Dededo skate park early Wednesday morning.

The incident sent the pair to Guam Regional Medical City with multiple injuries including stab wounds.

Ina Lee’s son was one of the victims.

She said he received nine stitches on his left eye, while his friend lost an eye following the attack.

“He is a little depressed with all the trauma which he cannot forget. He is in pain,” said Lee, who confirmed the suspects used baseball bats and broken beer bottles. “They were enjoying attacking my son and his friend.”

The victims were at the park around midnight when the large group, whom witnesses said appeared to be drunk, suddenly attacked the victims.

One alleged suspect apparently recorded the incident with his cellphone and circulated the video on social media.

Lee was in disbelief when she saw the images.

“They were terrorizing and videoing while enjoying and laughing. I was really heartbroken,” she said. “I am really frustrated. My son is really scared now. I want the community to know that place is bad. We need to punish these people who enjoy the attacking of those skateboarding at a public park.”

Her son is recovering at home.

She wants justice and said she contacted Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, demanding increased patrols and better security at the public park.

“This could be your son or daughter, or nephew or niece. I am doing this for the protection of the people. This place needs more attention from leaders,” she said. “The two boys could’ve been dead. … This should be stopped.”

Others at the park rushed to help the pair and brought them to the hospital.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said she got a call from Lee that morning about the incident.

“I am disturbed about it,” said Savares. “It’s supposed to be a happy place.”

GPD’s Community Task Force is leading the investigation. No arrests have been made.