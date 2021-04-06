Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio on Monday afternoon offered condolences to the family of slain former Umatac Mayor Daniel Quinata Sanchez.

Sanchez was found stabbed and beaten over the weekend in a house in Umatac where one of the suspects lived.

“We join the island of Guam in mourning the passing of former Umatac Mayor Daniel Q. Sanchez," the governor stated.

Sanchez also was a former Guam Police Department officer. He served in patrol operations, juvenile investigations, executive security, and even SWAT, the governor said.

“Now that this case is with the judicial system, we pray for justice and closure for his family and all those he loved," the governor stated.

Tenorio said the island "will remain forever grateful for his service in uniform and as an elected official.

“I had the privilege of working with Mayor Sanchez and he became a good friend. As we grieve for this loss, we must put our trust in the power of good to overcome evil and the power of love to triumph over hatred," he said.