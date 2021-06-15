Guam's LGBTQ+ community gathered in front of the Guam Congress Building on Monday afternoon in solidarity to replace the Pride flags that were found pulled up and burned on the front lawn that morning.

"I am shocked and very upset. I had to take a moment because I haven't encountered anything like this in a long time. It's a violent act of hate against the LGBTQ community by a coward or bunch of cowards," said Lasia Casil, founder and president of Guam Pride. "We shouldn't see this as discouraging."

Casil said news of the incident forced her to quickly act and bring people together to rally in Hagåtña and replace the flags that were destroyed.

"We are resilient and we refuse to be pushed back into the dark closet, especially during this time – this Pride Month – when it's time to reflect on all the accomplishments and all of the challenges that we've overcome, and all of those that have sacrificed before us," she said.

"It goes to show that even though we have come so far, we still got a ways to go when violent acts of hate like this occur."

The Guam Police Department was called to the site on Monday morning to investigate.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes shared her outrage in a video on social media standing next to the burnt debris and the pole where the Pride flag had been removed.

"It wasn't until my staff had shared it with me that we went down immediately. This is not right," Barnes told The Guam Daily Post. "This is not a representation of who we are as an island people."

She is hopeful that investigators will be able to find a suspect by reviewing surveillance cameras set in the buildings nearby.

The damage to the Pride flags comes the same weekend of the five-year anniversary that Americans remember the 49 lives lost during the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.

"When things like this happen, burning the flags, are we protected?" Casil said. "To me, this is a hate crime, and the Legislature needs to take action."

'We are not going anywhere'

Dozens of participants joined in, as new Pride flags including a rainbow banner were put up at the front of the building.

Several shared their reactions to the flag burning.

"It a reminder that not everyone on Guam is progressive (or) understands what this month is, but it should just reinvigorate us to go out there and spread education," said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio during Monday afternoon's event. "But, also to show that we are not going to be pushed around. We are here. We are queer. And we love this island. The symbolism of having Pride flags here at the house of the people is very important. If you want to come down and burn it again, then we are going to come back down and put it back up. We are not going anywhere."

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz also joined the event to raise another Pride flag at the site of the burning. "I was shocked to find out about this because I have been open for over 40 years and haven't had any problems. I just was shocked to find out that this thing happened on the island."

He added: "Let's continue to rally together as a family and try to show everybody that we are just like everybody. We should be loved like everybody else here."

"This is very traumatic for me. Nevertheless, we have to stand strong, determined to fight injustice – Pride for Guam and the world," said Crimsona Amistad Kaiser.

"We saw this as a negative display, but we want to turn it into a positive act for all of us to come together and showcase unity," said Sasha Leigh Santos, Miss Queen of the Pacific 2016. "We are here to stand together not just with the LGBTQ community, but as a community as a whole for Guam."