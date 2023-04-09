A “spiritual drive” around the island brought Domino Lux International brothers and sisters of all faiths together throughout the day as part of the organization's annual Holy Week tradition of visiting 28 Catholic churches the day before Easter.

A core value of the organization is spirituality, and although the group has no official religious ties, DLX welcomed and celebrated the diverse faiths of its membership – an acknowledgment that spirituality is fundamental to one's well-being.

“We are diverse and culturally integrated. We respect each other’s beliefs. On this (spiritual drive), some of our brothers and sisters from different religious congregations will also join with pure respect, love, empathy, spiritual unity and camaraderie,” DLX stated in a press release ahead of the event.

DLX members hit the road before the sun rose Saturday to convene for the drive in Maite. Their first stop was Our Lady of the Waters Catholic Church, one of the many Catholic churches on their itinerary.

The route took DLX through central, southern, and northern regions of Guam to visit 28 Catholic churches from 5:30 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

“DLX spiritual drive is another defining moment for us to come together, visit, honor, pray Stations of the Cross at each church visited to signify the 14 sacrificial stations Christ acted upon prior to His rise on resurrection,” the organization said about the day's events.

'We welcome all faiths'

The Guam Daily Post encountered DLX as members convened at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Hågat. Faith Cosico, who is a part of DLX, said that the drive and the organization were about being a part of something bigger than themselves.

“It gives me a chance to visit all the churches and pray and to be with my brothers and sisters. It’s always nice being together. We welcome all faiths. It’s my second time joining. I really love it. I hope to be able to do this again next year,” Cosico said.

The event encouraged camaraderie and diversity among its members in an effort to transcend differences and share similarities to build a familial bond with the common purpose to give back to the community.

“Since DLX is a very positive organization, it creates more success patterns in various aspects in life. It promotes an optimistic approach, which then inspires positive changes and helps you to go through life with more joy, happiness and prosperity,” a DLX member shared with the Post.

According to the club, they are actively driven to foster positive fellowship within its members.

“That bond allows us to work sweetly and swiftly to an integrated solution to help the community,” DLX stated in its release.

The DLX spiritual drive is one of many events the organization has hosted aimed at making Guam a better place, such as DLX Family Day, DLX Adopt-a-Park, DLX Adopt School and Bus Stops, DLX Stop Bullying Campaign, DLX Quest for Humanity and the DLX Coastal Clean-up.

DLX wrapped up its Holy Week festivities with a pre-Easter celebration that same day.