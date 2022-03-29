The search enters its fifth day for a man who allegedly tried to abduct a teenage girl in Agana Heights.

The girl was jogging along Francisco Javier Street around 5 p.m. Thursday when the man pulled up in a rusted, older model, four-door 4x2 Toyota pickup.

Authorities said he grabbed the girl, who initially escaped before the man went after her a second time.

She was able to get away and call for help.

Guam Police Department officers, detectives and members of the Community Crimes Task Force are actively working the case, according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

"It's scary. My sister lives here and she has six kids of her own," said Agana Heights resident Elaine Fejeran.

She recalled seeing the police activity near her family's home Thursday.

"It's just really close by. Now we should be more alert," she said. "After that, I would say it's not like how it used to be. It's not going to be how it used to be."

Fejeran recalled a time when her neighborhood felt safe.

"It was really quiet and safe. Growing up, we were the only ones making noise when we party. But other than that, it was not much in terms of crime when I was growing up here. I don't even remember the last time we had something like that," she said.

"Now, it's like no one is afraid to kill, no one is afraid to steal or afraid to commit any type of crime nowadays. I don't know what's going with Guam now. It's crazy. It's more crazy and more scary. It's not like before where you didn't have to worry about your surroundings, we don't have to worry about being robbed and someone breaking in in the middle of the night."

Fejeran said the incident is a reminder for parents to keep a close watch on their children and be mindful of where they go and with whom.

Police need the community's help to find the suspect, who was described as tall with a slim build. He has short hair with sideburns, a dark complexion and is possibly between the ages of 30 and 40. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, black slippers and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 671-475-8615~7.