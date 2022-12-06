The Christmases Not Forgotten event, which honors war survivors by giving them the holiday celebrations they missed during World War II, is back by manåmko' demand.

“As we kept interacting with the manåmko', the war survivors, and they really talked about the hardest part of the war, aside from the sufferings and stuff they witnessed, the hardest part was that they couldn’t do things with their families they used to do together like birthdays, and the biggest one Christmas,” said William Flores, of the Guam Memorial Foundation. “They kept saying, ‘We missed all these Christmases, we should get a Christmas.’ So really we got this inspiration from them.”

Three Christmas holidays came and went during World War II and the Japanese occupation, but the event’s sponsor, the Manenggon Memorial Foundation, holds that those Christmases were not forgotten.

“Even though they never celebrated, they never forgot,” Flores said.

Hosting the event for a third time, the island’s recent battles with the COVID-19 pandemic has added new meaning to the event.

“This was supposed to be a one-time event. So we did it in 2017 and we didn’t do it in 2018 and survivors said, ‘How come we didn’t do it anymore?’ So we said ‘OK,’ and did it in 2019. Since 2017, and more tragically since 2019, these past couple of years when we weren’t able to get together, we have lost a bunch of survivors and we lost several that were at our Christmas parties,” Flores said. “It is kind of bittersweet because we want to do this for them and we promised them we will do it until there’s none of them left, but we look around at some of the mainstays of memorial events are not with us. So while they are here, let’s take care of them and honor them.”

The theme is in line with the Manenggon Memorial Foundation’s theme for the year: They were just children.

Today, many of the remaining survivors were in their primary years of life during the occupation. At the end of the war, Guam had over 22,000 survivors, according to Flores.

Today, there are only about 300 to 400 survivors still alive.

“The numbers are going down exponentially,” he said.

The event focused solely on giving the remaining survivors a chance to be children again, and will have entertainment to help accomplish the goal.

“We do have professional entertainment, some of Guam’s professional and international artists who are donating their time out of love. We also have, as every kid knows, we need to have Santa Claus and they didn’t see Santa during those years, so we also have Santa Claus coming and Santa’s elves and gifts for the manåmko',” he said.

Judging by the last Christmas event, Flores anticipates a good time all around.

“With good memories and probably a few melancholy moments in between but we basically want to say ‘Hey, let yourself go, pretend you’re kids again and have fun,’” he said.

He said, at the last party, war survivors let loose and that made him feel good.

“There’s all kinds of picture-taking and good friends getting together. So it really does make you feel special to honor them in this way and you’re glad you’re a part of it, something great just being around them,” he concluded.

The Christmases Not Forgotten event will be held Dec. 18 at the Rhiga Royal Laguna Guam Resort, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets will be available on Dec. 6 and 7 at GPO from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $65 for non-survivors and $25 for survivors. Family tables are available for purchase.