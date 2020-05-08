Responding to emergency calls during a pandemic has been tough for officers of the Guam Police Department.

“It’s been hard. The critical parts of police-related operations is augmenting our normal patrol operations on top of the assigned duties, such as manning the food donation quarantine sites, the road closures and responding to the unknown out there,” said one GPD officer who asked to remain anonymous.

“We have received proper equipment but it’s only the bare essentials, minimum supplies. We have masks, we don’t have gloves and we were just provided nursing gowns in case we come across anything, but that’s it," the anonymous officer said. "Yet we respond to calls of sick persons and other complaints. We really don’t know what we are dealing with out there.”

Coupled with the uncertainty and increased exposure to COVID-19, essential workers are worried they also won't be receiving double pay during the current public health emergency.

“It’s a slap to our face,” the officer said. “We are disgruntled. We understand there are less fortunate people out there, we understand that people have lost their jobs, and we sympathize with them. But at the same time, we are putting our lives on the line when responding to the public. By law, it shouldn’t be misinterpreted. We should get the double pay we deserve. That is all we are asking for. We are not asking for any special payment. We are asking what we are entitled to.”

The officer adds local law allows for the double pay during an emergency just as they have received during typhoons. The island has been under a public health emergency since March 14 when the governor signed Executive Order 2020-03.

“So why are you questioning it now? It seems like (the governor) is not making the front line a priority. We feel shortchanged. We are putting our lives at risk but we are not being recognized for it," he stated.

The frustration from the officers is echoed by other essential workers, including Guam Fire Department staff and nurses, stated Guam Federation of Teacher union representative Robert Koss.

“They feel cheated and they feel the governor has tricked them,” said Koss. “They don’t feel appreciated at all. They are very angry. It certainly doesn’t seem fair.”

However, Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said the law states, "Those employees, required to remain on duty to provide essential services, shall be paid double the regular rate, or granted compensatory leave credits for the hours worked during the period the facility is closed and the other employees are on excused leave."

Birn, additionally, responded to similar concerns sent to him by legislative appropriations chairman Sen. Joe San Agustin.

“The facilities at which essential workers were carrying out their duties were not closed, neither were the other employees on excused leave. The Department of Administration concluded that Rule 8.406(C)(2) did not apply in the circumstances in which we are currently experiencing,” Birn stated. “Having concluded that double pay does not apply, the governor devised a plan for paying differential hazard pay to recognize different levels of risk for those people that may be exposed to the virus.”

Under the tier system, essential workers are to receive differential pay determined based on their potential exposure to COVID-19 while at work. GovGuam employees working directly with COVID-19 populations qualify for 25% differential hazardous pay; employees whose duties may bring them into contact with COVID-19 populations qualify for 15% differential; and those who are working at the office because their responsibilities don't allow them to work from home qualify for 10% differential pay.

Autonomous agencies get both

Autonomous government agencies, such as the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority, have confirmed their essential workers are getting both double pay and differential pay.

Birn said GovGuam just doesn’t have the funds to cover double pay for all essential employees under the government's line agencies.

“The acting chief of staff has mentioned 'that’s a lot of money' and we don’t have a whole bunch of money. It’s ironic that some people want us to pay money to people that don’t have enough money and, at the same time, they want us to pay money to government employees for double pay. So, which is the more pressing?” Birn said. “I personally think it’s highly irresponsible if we were to commit funds to a double pay when we don’t know how long this is going on for, when there are so many demands that are coming in.”

Lawsuit planned

The union sees it differently.

“I think that DOA has misinterpreted the policy,” Koss said. “We have turned this over to our attorneys and they are preparing to pursue (legal) action.”

GFT offices will be open on May 11 for any essential government employee who has not received double pay during the public health emergency and wants to get involved in the impending lawsuit.

For now, the officer shared this message with the island community: “We are going to continue to do our jobs no matter what. We all took an oath to serve and protect. All we are asking for is that the front line like us be recognized and be a priority.”