'We’ve got a beautiful road' as work comes to close in Dededo

Motorists will notice a much smoother ride while they drive down Route 28 from Route 1 to Bumuchachu Street in Dededo, now that the ribbon has been cut on the northern road’s long-awaited rehabilitation.

Department of Public Works Director Vincent Arriola delivered a speech marking the completion of the project Tuesday morning outside Island Girl Power in Dededo.

“Who doesn’t want something that’s improved? That’s new, that’s better, that's more safe, that’s healthier for us, and it just looks great,” Arriola said.

Work to improve the stretch of road began more than a year ago, on Jan. 18, 2022.

“(On) this very spot we did the groundbreaking, and look where we are now, 15 months later,” he said. "We’ve got a beautiful road. We’ve got the grass all cleaned up, (and) the sidewalks, and we have nice driveways. ... We see this lasting for a long, long time."

During the ceremony, Arriola said DPW and the Department of Transportation look forward to more groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting ceremonies for projects to improve the island.

“When we put our heads together and we want to do a project and build something nice, like what we have here today, this is what we have. This is something we can be really proud of,” he said. “Who doesn’t want to build nicer roads?"

A project for the people

The new road features areas where residents can ride bicycles safely, along with some landscaping.

“We saw the workers every day," said Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares. "And I always say, 'Don’t do anything for us personally, but do it for the people.' And when they said they were going to do Ysengsong, I said, ‘Ooh no, guys, it’s on our street,’ but the people who drive here come from Yigo, Barrigada, Mangilao – everywhere.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio called the finished improvements "a great project."

“This is the most populated area of this island," Tenorio said. "As we’re talking about this, a lot of people didn’t think that we could get this done because there are a lot of competing priorities.”

Tenorio said the leaders in charge of the project did everything they could to make sure the resources needed were provided to make it a reality.

“Ysengsong Road, which goes through the heart of Dededo village and the heart of the metropolis that Dededo has become, ... has the most number of churches, the most number of stores, the most number of schools. It’s a vibrant community that has the largest ethnic mix on our island,” said Tenorio.

“Dededo is an example of the strength that we can build when we make investments in our community and recognize that our communities deserve safe streets. They deserve street lights. They deserve public safety personnel and they deserve recreational facilities.”