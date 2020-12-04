Susan Leslie Hogue, 54, was handcuffed after she arrived at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport on Tuesday night from Honolulu.

“I cried a little,” said Hogue. “I was handcuffed and put in the back of a van. I was put in a holding cell.”

Hogue had the arrest recorded and appeared to remain in good spirits even as she was placed into the transport van, and as a Guam police officer booked her and took her fingerprints.

Police said she was arrested for failing to comply with the mandatory Public Health-ordered quarantine. The Office of the Attorney General will decide whether to prosecute Hogue.

Hogue is now at the quarantine site at the Dusit Beach Resort Guam in Tumon.

“I am in a hotel that I can’t even step one foot out of into the hall. I can’t leave. When I stop and think about it, I am blown away,” she said.

Hogue has called Guam home since early March. She has lived on the island with her son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

On Tuesday, she arrived on Guam after spending about five weeks checking on her home and family in California.

She said she was unaware of the quarantine requirements and had hoped to self-quarantine at home, just as she did when she first got to Guam earlier this year.

Hogue recalled her encounter with Airport Police prior to her arrest.

“I told them that I would happily voluntarily quarantine at home, but if it’s voluntary, I am definitely not going to go to the hotel. I will be responsible. I care about people and their health, especially the elderly. I will absolutely wear my mask and quarantine at home. They said, 'No, you can’t do that,'” she said. “I didn’t make a scene. I just quietly said, 'No, I am not going to do this.'”

She also declined to sign an involuntary quarantine form.

“I’ve been doing a lot of research about COVID and lockdowns. I wear my mask all the time. I social distance,” she said. “We’ve got to start saying no. And trusting that most citizens are going to be responsible and make sure our elderly in our communities are not affected. We got to start having the government not tell us everything we need to do. We’ve got to start saying no.”

She has since reached out to the Public Defender Service Corporation for help. The PDSC was appointed by the court to represent passengers in the government’s quarantine site.

Passengers are currently allowed to take a COVID-19 test on their sixth day in quarantine, and if the test results are negative, then they can complete the remainder of their 14-day quarantine at home.

However, Hogue said, it should be her choice whether to get tested.

“I am not going to get the test because I am not sick,” she said. “It’s not like this executive order was put in place for a future pandemic, because no one would have ever gone for that. What would you do in a pandemic? You isolate the people who are sick. You don’t isolate the people who are not sick. Because that destroys economies, that destroys people’s lives.”

“It’s OK to say no. If we don’t start saying no and using our rights, we are going to lose them.”