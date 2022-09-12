The Agana Shopping Center was filled with hope Saturday, as Recovery Month activities continued with a gathering of services, supports and substance abusers on the path of recovery.

“Every year we meet in this congregated style so we can display and show our treatment services. This is a place where they can come and ask questions,” said Valerie Reyes, director of the Lighthouse Recovery Center and a member of the Recovery Month Committee.

On Friday, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center's New Beginnings program kicked off Recovery Month events with an open house. Reyes said Saturday’s Recovery Month event follows through with connecting individuals with access to services.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“This is the one outreach where we have all the information about the drug treatment programs, supporters like the peer support and the 12-step fellowship, the Superior Court Adult Drug Court, the federal court, so we have all the partners here together.

The goal is to arm the community with knowledge about substance abuse and recovery services, she said.

This is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that an outreach event like this has been held in honor of Recovery Month. The event brought out at least 100 attendees.

“I believe we have such a tight recovery community that even if it's only those of us that support each other, it's a good turnout because, when we are all together, that’s a good thing because we want to support each other. In active addiction or active use, we are isolated from our family, we are isolated from people, in recovery we reestablish relationships and, so, that’s what it's all about,” Reyes said.

The event brought excitement to the center court of Agana Shopping Center as music played, and connections were being made with the community.

“It's just that camaraderie, you can actually feel it in the air that we are all here to support each other. Because we need each other to survive outside of the drug life,” Reyes said.

The Lighthouse Recovery Center was one of the participating recovery programs at the event. The programs have seen the need for services increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic was not helpful, a lot of folks have turned back to using alcohol and drugs and so there are a couple of folks that were doing really well with recovery, but the isolation, really, it didn’t help. Yes, we’ve been getting a lot of calls and, really, we are all busting at the seams because we have only a certain number of treatment beds and treatment providers,” Reyes said.

The Lighthouse Recovery Center, unfortunately, does not have the capacity to handle the influx, she said.

“But, yes, we’ve noticed that a lot of people are struggling and turning to alcohol and drugs to cope with the depression, with the isolation,” she said.

The Lighthouse recovery Center services men through an inpatient treatment center and, in a few months, services will be expanded with the construction of a women’s inpatient treatment center.

“We are going to be opening up beds for women with the new treatment center that we are building. We do serve women, but it's an outpatient setting and now we can have anywhere between 80 and 90 clients,” she said.

As of Saturday, Lighthouse Recovery Center was serving about 87 men through inpatient and outpatient treatment.

“We do have a small waitlist now, but what we are doing is admitting folks on a weekly basis, kind of like a cohort who we can observe that they are not COVID-19-positive. So, we bring them in as a group, once they come in, they stay for a five-day observation, then we shoot them upstairs for a residential bed and then we bring in the next cohort,” Reyes said.

Reyes has been working with Lighthouse since 2014 and, in her experience with clients and their addiction stories, she recalled one that really left a mark.

“There is this one particular case, this individual came into our withdrawal management nine times. The last time that this person came through, I looked at this person and said 'you’re going to die.' Today, this person is going to the University of Guam, getting their degree, is a productive member of the community, reestablished relationships with family, has a business and is doing really well,” Reyes said.

The person’s success story serves as a reminder that substance abuse can be overcome.

“A lot of times in the community we see the negative portrayal of those using drugs and, yes, if they are actively using drugs, it’s not a good thing. But after the drug use, and there is treatment and they get into recovery, it's like a miracle, they are walking miracles” she said.

If there is one stigma surrounding substance abuse that Reyes would like dispelled, it's breaking the stigma that addicts are hopeless.

“We are just as important as everyone else.” she said. “We do recover, if you give appropriate treatment and appropriate support, people can and do get out of that addicted lifestyle, we really do.”