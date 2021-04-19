While the island will eventually meet a benchmark to ease quarantine restrictions, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, said the pause of the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine "puts pressure on us to achieve our goal using the two-dose vaccines."

The administration continues to target May 1 to reach this goal. Information released by the Department of Public Health and Social Services showed that 111,738 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered locally as of Saturday, with 46,523 individuals considered fully vaccinated.

An estimated 18,292 people are potentially awaiting a second dose; when all in this group receive it, the island will be above the threshold set by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to ease mandatory quarantine protocols.

"Gov. Leon Guerrero remains committed to our vaccination efforts. When 50% of our adult population is fully immunized, she will ease quarantine restrictions," Paco-San Agustin said. "Again, we don't expect a flood of tourists to arrive on May 1. The date was primarily set so the tourism industry could prepare and plan for reopening not only for May, but for future months."

High turnout at Tamuning vaccination clinic

Efforts to vaccinate local residents continued over the weekend, including an outreach clinic on Sunday at the Tamuning Senior Center.

"We were overwhelmed," said Dr. Vince Akimoto, a partner at the American Medical Center, which sponsored the clinic. "We have the capacity to vaccinate more than 200 people an hour, but not when they all show up in the first minute."

For Akimoto, it was one of the indicators of a successful, high-demand event. More vaccine had to be obtained, since the clinic ran above the initial 250-dose allotment.

"The people have to be willing to get the shots, so kudos to the people," Akimoto told The Guam Daily Post.

Homebound residents of Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon also were able to receive the vaccine, according to village Mayor Louise Rivera. Sunday's event marked the fourth village-based clinic her office was able to host, and she said the demand for the vaccine has been growing.

"We were even joking around with the doctors, 'Let's see which village can bring in the most people when we do a village outreach.' Let it be a challenge. But our main focus, of course, is to try and get everybody vaccinated."

Rivera said she's working with DPHSS to do more village outreach clinics at locations aside from the community centers, including hotels.