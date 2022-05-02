Nearly 38 years have come and gone since Melissa Quinata was shot and killed by her husband Anthony M. Duenas.

Duenas was sentenced to life in prison for the July 1984 murder.

“We will continue to pray for strength and wisdom to keep murderer Anthony Duenas in jail,” Angelita Mendiola said Thursday before the Guam Parole Board.

Duenas has sought parole more than a handful of times. Each request was denied.

Melissa Quinata’s family appeared virtually during the hearing to oppose Duenas’ request to be free.

“We will fight harder for our Melissa,” Mendiola said, noting that Duenas was allowed to work at the Department of Corrections director's office when it was located at the DNA building in Hagåtña, and for Homeland Security.

“He has manipulated past directors to earn privileges and freedoms. Many times he had convinced officials that he is the victim. For a long time, we were made to watch our backs, afraid that we might see him walking out in the community.”

Guam Office of the Attorney General chief prosecutor Basil O’Mallan also opposed the release and parole eligibility for Duenas.

“Melissa, unfortunately, is still dead and she is dead as a result of his actions back in 1984,” O’Mallan said. “I know it’s been years. But Melissa is still not here.”

Melissa Quinata’s family members were emotional as they each shared how they have to relive the tragedy of losing their loved one every time Duenas seeks parole.

“Tony Duenas murdered Melissa Quinata with a gunshot wound to the head. He put a gun to her head and bang! He shot her,” said Jesus Cruz, Melissa Quinata’s cousin. “Tony is a murderer. If you release him, the fact that he is a murderer remains. Expect he would be able to weave in and out in our community and drive a car around the people we love the most in this world. … If you decide to release Tony today, then every day after this you hold the responsibility of letting a murderer out in the community. Tony murdered Melissa.”

“He never expressed remorse or even accepted responsibility,” said John Quinata, Melissa Quinata’s cousin. “It is unbelievable how he gets a parole hearing without remorse or responsibility for his actions.”

The board will issue a decision on his request at a later time.

“Duenas’ main concern after the murder was covering up his actions by blaming his young son,” said Terisita Palicion, the victim's cousin. “He tried to blame at one point Melissa, may she rest in peace, as taking her own life.”

The convicted murderer did not testify during the parole board hearing.

“Stop making yourself look like a victim because you are not. You are a liar and a murderer,” said Barbara Paulino, Melissa Quinata’s aunt, as she addressed Duenas. “He does not deserve to be paroled. We say no parole.”

Melissa Quinata's family held signs outside the parole office in Hagåtña during the hearing that stated, “Justice. No Melissa. No parole.”