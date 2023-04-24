Weakened Sanvu split in 2, rain expected

Sanvu, the recently formed weather system that had intensified into a tropical storm, has gotten weaker after the cyclone system split in two.

The development is good news for the Marianas, according to the National Weather Service, which reported as of 3 p.m. Sunday, Sanvu was downgraded to a tropical depression. Officials are now forecasting the system will have little impact on Guam.

On Sunday morning, NWS meteorologist Brandon Aydlett broke down the upcoming weather for The Guam Daily Post, explaining how Sanvu broke apart.

Sanvu, which earlier was 645 miles east-southeast of Guam and a low-level circulation, could be seen in satellite imagery, Aydlett said, but the systems were being pushed off to the east because of trade winds from the west.

“That’s pretty much what we were largely expecting to happen, that upper-level winds coming out from the west pushing to the east would eventually pretty much wreck the storm and keep it from sustaining itself, keeping it from intensifying,” Aydlett said.

Sure enough, he said, by Saturday morning, "that’s exactly what happened.”

The trade winds from the west pushed the thunderstorms and showers to the east, to leave a low-level circulation “purely visible” in satellite imagery.

“For any tropical cyclone to survive, we can’t have that happen. That’s what happened. It kind of split the system in two,” Aydlett said.

What to expect this week

NWS doesn’t expect either of the two systems to intensify over the next few days because of the upper-level winds that will continue to be in play.

“So, we’re just looking at the bare remnants. It would be like a surface trough, a typical feature we see in the dry season, where we get these cloudy days, some passing showers and gusty winds at times,” he said.

All computer models show a short-term cluster of showers and thunderstorms that will move through to the southwest of the island and have little effect aside from a few showers and thunderstorms.

The first system, now a little disturbance to the south, is "going to give us our first shot of the clouds, showers and thunderstorms," Aydlett said.

On Sunday, there were quite a few showers and thunderstorms for southern Guam, as seen on satellite imagery. Aydlett said that gave way to possible showers in the north of Guam before the depression pushed off to the southwest.

“We have a couple of quiet days, then we could see another uptick in showers as the remnants of Sanvu move over around midweek,” Aydlett said.

'Choppy' seas

Because the remnants will be passing for the next several days, there will be a dominant easterly trade wind coming through Guam, which will kick up the seas on southeastern shores.

“Those winds will continue to pick up the seas that we’ve seen for the past couple weeks, so 5- to 7-foot seas or so. It’s going to be a bit choppy, especially as winds pick up on occasion. Definitely, the better beaches with calmer waters will be on the western side, Tumon Bay, for example. But we do not have any advisories, small craft or high seas, in effect,” he said.

In the days ahead, swimmers venturing out into the southeastern shores should practice caution, Aydlett advised.

“I would be a little bit wary of seas conditions, you definitely don’t want to be surprised by the occasional bigger sets of waves that come in. It’s just the natural currents, with the winds blowing from that side, the seas will be a little choppier. Definitely exercise caution,” he said. “If you have any type of water activities, make sure there’s people that know where you are, have eyes on you from shore and always keep an eye on you when you’re out in the water.”