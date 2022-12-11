Weather patterns change storm odds

Over the last few days, Guam has experienced high winds, rain, lightning and even thunder. But none of the conditions residents have seen recently mean that chances of seeing a typhoon will increase.

In fact, it means the opposite.

“Usually, when you have such a vast area of east-northeast trade winds that just really spells a very little, almost negligible, potential for tropical cyclone development. (For) tropical cyclones, you really look for areas of lighter winds and especially areas that have a little bit of (a) westerly flow - because that’s how you stir up, or generate, that rotational wind effect that is required for tropical cyclones,” said Brandon Aydlett, National Weather Service's lead meteorologist in Guam.

In Guam’s case, the whole area is dominated by east-northeast trade winds.

“So, we are just going to see these straight-lined trade wind patterns and, ultimately, that’s why we see so few tropical cyclones that (are) normally found between January into June,” Aydlett said.

Banana storms and even Category 5 typhoons, also known as supertyphoons, in the 90s, and even as recently as 2015, were a common occurrence. So much so that Guam was known to sit in “typhoon alley.”

But for over 10 years, Guam has not been hit by a typhoon, raising an obvious question.

What gives?

“You can blame tectonic shifting, but I don’t think that the maybe one millimeter in the past 30 years is going to matter a ‘hill of beans,’” Aydlett said with a laugh. “But it does make you wonder, ‘What gives? Aren’t we supposed to be getting more tropical cyclones?’ But we typically do see quite a lot of inter-annual variability in tropical cyclones. Largely moderated by the (El Nino-Southern Oscillation, or ENSO) pattern, the El Nino, La Nina, pattern.”

According to Aydlett, 2015 was one of those strong El Nino years, similar to 1997.

“And so (in) 2015, we saw quite a few ... tropical cyclones (in) the lower Marianas, from Guam up into Anatahan. We saw a lot of tropical cyclone passage,” he said.

With the exception of Typhoon Dolphin, which passed just off the northern tip of the island in May 2015, Guam was largely spared.

“We’ve had glancing blows but we’ve not really had any really direct hits the way the (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands) has. But, in the past 10 years, there have been at least a dozen ... storms that could have been disastrous for the island,” he said.

“I don’t know if you would call it luck or a miracle but it's the natural variability that we see in nature. And so, the past three years we’ve been very quiet with tropical cyclones, we’ve been dominated by a La Nina,” Aydlett said.

La Nina patterns tend to see tropical cyclones form near or south of the Marianas.

“Then they develop as they move west to the Philippine Sea, towards the Philippines or towards Taiwan and Japan,” said Aydlett. “That has absolutely been the case the past several years.”

Aydlett stressed that things could change if the island enters an ENSO-neutral period.

“Neither El Nino or La Nina, and we could see some tropical cyclones forming a little bit farther to the south and east of the Marianas,” he said.

According to Aydlett, the worst-case scenario is an El Nino like 2015, “where we see tropical cyclones developing over eastern Micronesia and that, of course, puts the Marianas in the crosshairs and we certainly see an almost three times (higher) chance of tropical cyclones affecting the Marianas in an El Nino year like 2015.”

When it comes to weather forecasts, the National Weather Service relies on several types of models. Short-term operational forecasts, which Aydlett and his team specialize in, help meteorologists see 10 to 16 days in advance.

“Seven days is the extent of really reliable model data. And so when we see things seven to 10 days in advance, that’s more of something we are going to look at. Some models tend to be overactive at depicting tropical cyclone development. So, it's something to watch for but not until we are in seven days and seeing other models. We are looking at models from other countries and comparing all of that,” he said.

When consistency among models is seen, that’s when they have confidence in a forecast’s outlook unfolding.

Longer term, the NWS uses a different set of models which looks at seasonal, sub-seasonal and climatological models.

“Those we wouldn’t use on a day-to-day basis, but we kind of look for some of the trends. So, with sub-seasonal trends, the La Nina, El Nino pattern, we are using some of those models to try to see what kind of ENSO pattern can we expect going into the early spring or summer of 2023,” he explained.

Right now, the longer season and sub-seasonal models favor going into a neutral pattern.

“But probably not until March or April (when) will we have a better idea (of) what the summer and fall of next year will shape up to be,” Aydlett concluded.