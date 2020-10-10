The Doppler radar for Guam went down for a few hours on Friday after it was possibly zapped by lightning, the National Weather Service Guam Forecast Office has confirmed.

"Indications are a lightning strike disabled our communications to the radar this morning – did you hear the big boom?" NWS Guam stated on its Facebook page. Technicians repaired the radar.

The outage was from around 3 a.m. to about 1 p.m., said Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist for the Weather Service on Guam.

The Doppler radar is key to the Weather Service knowing in real time how much rain is pouring down and how strong the winds are. The Weather Service was able to determine about 1 inch to 2.5 inches of rain fell across the island Friday.

"Radar outages are critical for us as the Doppler radar is our primary 'now casting' tool: What’s out there, where and how much. When we have a breakout of showers and thunderstorms near or over the island, the radar provides the critical information of rainfall rates, radar indicated rainfall accumulations, winds and potential for lightning, and cloud heights and so much more," Aydlett said.

In recent years, the Weather Service on Guam has had extended periods of radar outages due to various mechanical issues, he acknowledged. This radar has been in service since the 1990s, he said.

"We do have backup means for observational capabilities, including various island rain gauges, spotter reports, and the Himawari geostationary satellite, which provides images every 10 minutes or less, a far improvement from before 2014 when previous satellites have images every half-hour," he said.