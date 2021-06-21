Weather system continues to move towards Guam, could intensify in the next 12 to 24 hours

A tropical disturbance that is expected to pass just south of Guam tomorrow could intensify in the next 12 to 24 hours.

The National Weather Service Tiyan Office, as of Monday morning, said the storm is moving towards Guam and in its unorganized state will bring heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms by Tuesday.

As of Monday morning the disturbance was centered near 11N 148E, roughly 350 miles southeast of Guam. It's generating numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms as it continues to slowly become more organized, according to NWS.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center has issued a Tropical Cyclone Formation Alert, the NWS added. The latest forecasts call for a slow strengthening trend, likely becoming a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

Showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely Tuesday through Wednesday. The amount of rain and strength of winds felt on Guam will highly depend on how organized the system is and where it tracks; current estimates call for 2 to 4 inches of rainfall through Wednesday night. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph are possible in the stronger showers and thunderstorms.

NWS officials urge residents to monitor the forecast, as changes are likely.