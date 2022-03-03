A local group dedicated to maintaining open government has submitted another notice of violation to the Office of the Attorney General, while the OAG maintains that it is not in violation of government disclosure law.

Lee Webber, the president of the Vigilance Committee, alleged the OAG failed to comply with the Sunshine Act, local law that mandates transparency in the government of Guam.

He alleged the OAG didn't respond to a request for copies of annual compliance reports from agencies that handled requests for public documents.

But the OAG stated that it never received Webber’s letters on the matter because he used an inactive email account – a detail about which the office said it previously advised him.

Because it did not receive the request, the OAG stated that it did not violate the law.

In a letter Tuesday, Webber stated that their email system did not provide any notification that the Sunshine Act demand could not be delivered.

"It is clear that the email addresses to which I submitted my Sunshine Act demand and the notice of the violation of the Sunshine Act were not shut down. You did not read, but you did receive my Sunshine Act demand and the notice of violation of the Sunshine Act," Webber stated, before demanding that the OAG fulfill the request.

Carlina Charfauros, spokeswoman for the OAG, stated that their position that they are not in violation of disclosure law remains the same.

However, the OAG is in receipt of Webber's initial request now and will respond to it, Charfauros said.

Webber also submitted another Sunshine Act request Tuesday for all emails assigned to the OAG, domains used by the office and other information related to email use.