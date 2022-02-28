The President of the Vigilance Committee is taking issue with a lack of response from the Office of Attorney General on mandatory transparency reports it is supposed to compile each year.

A letter sent by Lee Webber on Feb. 17 requested copies of annual documents that are to be filed each year by Feb. 1, as part of complying with local open government laws known as the “Sunshine Reform Act.”

A section of that statute mandates each government agency submit an annual accounting of requests for public documents from the prior year, these reports are supposed to include:

• The number of determinations made to not comply with requests for records, and the reasons for each determination.

• The number of requests for records pending as of Sept. 30 of the preceding year, and the median number of days requests have been pending before an agency as of that date.

• The number of requests it received and processed.

• The number of staff “devoted” to processing records requests, and the total amount expended by the agency for processing these requests.

The OAG is tasked with making these reports available to the public “at a single access point,” the law states.

A search of the office’s website didn’t show the documents were posted in sections dedicated to annual reports or about compliance with the Sunshine Act. Similarly, a search of public records submitted to the legislature from the OAG over the past three legislative terms didn’t yield any summary of agency submissions or annual reports of this kind either.

Webber wrote a follow-up letter on Friday, alleging the OAG violated the Sunshine Act by not providing a timely response to the committee’s request.

Demands for public records are supposed to be resolved within four working days from receipt of the request, unless “unusual circumstances” merit additional time, in which case up to 10 days may be used as an extended timeframe to respond.

Government officials who “refuse disclosure” of public records can be personally fined $1,000 by a local court should a judge determine their refusal was not justified by the Sunshine Act.

The Guam Daily Post has also asked for copies of the annual compliance reports that were submitted by Feb. 1 of this year, and a list of agencies that did not meet the statutory deadline.

Agenda concerns

Two government agencies also responded to separate letters sent by the Vigilance Committee that sought more information on announced agenda items.

The committee has been sending word to departments that have published meeting notices it feels are not compliant with a relatively new law that requires detailed agendas in these notices.

“Agenda items must be in sufficient detail to put the public on notice as to what is to be discussed,” Public Law 36-34 orders.

Any action a government agency takes in a meeting that fails to comply with this mandate, like approving fines or personnel decisions “is void and of no effect,” according to the statute.

Webber informed the Guam Memorial Hospital and the Government of Guam Retirement Fund that published agendas that included items listed as "old business" and "new business" were not compliant with the law, and requested the agencies respond with plans to "remediate" the violation.

Both replied that no discussions under those agenda items were planned. The hospital said the items were "placeholders" on its agenda. GGRF executive director Paula Blas said the inclusion was based on a "template" for meeting agendas used by staff, and that they will be instructed to not include categories that have no items to be discussed.

"An empty 'place holder' serves only to mislead and should not appear on an agenda," Webber wrote in response. "We appreciate your efforts to get into compliance with the law."