Webinar examines food security, sustainability in Guam

I Hagan Famalåo’an Guåhan Inc. is presenting a webinar that looks at the challenge of food sovereignty for the CHamoru people surrounded by Western commodities and convenience foods, the nonprofit organization stated in a press release.

Titled “Seeding Sovereignty - Cultivating Food Security and Sustainability,” the webinar is the seventh in a 10-part series called Mo'na: Finding Our Way. The series examines the historical roles of CHamoru women in the Marianas, sustainability practices, and health and indigenous healing practices within a humanities context, according to a press release.

The seventh event features Jessica Nangauta and Chelsa Muña Brecht. It takes place at 10:30 a.m. March 27. Discussion will include cultural wisdom around farming and food security. It also will look at agricultural traditions and innovations.

Free gardening kits will be provided to the first 50 participants who register. The kits include seeds, pots, and natural fertilizers to support efforts for growing food at home. Participants may register for a gardening kit at: http://bit.ly/IHFG_HomeKit. Audiences may attend the webinar on the IHFG Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/haganguahan/.

For more information on this or other IHFG projects, email haganguahan@gmail.com.