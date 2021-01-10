I Hagan Famalåo’an Guåhan will present the latest of its Mo'na: Finding Our Way, a 10-part webinar series for women to examine, analyze and interpret historical roles of CHamoru women in the Marianas, sustainability practices, and health and indigenous healing practices within a humanities context.

The webinar series features presentations led by CHamoru women scholars, activists, experts and cultural practitioners, facilitated discussion and other interactive components.

The third event in the 10-part series is entitled “Finding Our Voices: CHamoru Women in Contemporary History” with Francine Naputi, Ph.D., and Leiana S.A. Naholowa’a takes place Jan. 23 at 10 a.m.

This session will examine and analyze the transformation of roles of CHamoru women in contemporary history, the nuanced ways in which modern and traditional values are articulated and balanced, and the diverse spaces CHamoru women occupy in an age of feminism and women’s empowerment, according to a press release from I Hagan Famalåo’an Guåhan.

The public may attend the webinar on the IHFG Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/haganguahan/.

The project is made possible through a grant from Humanities Guåhan, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the federal CARES Act. IHFG received the grant award Aug. 14, 2020.

In addition to presenting the webinar series, IHFG dedicated a portion of grant funds to offer a laptop and MiFi lending service to support women’s participation in the webinar series.