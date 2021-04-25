Website for health licensing boards on the horizon

GuamWEBZ has been awarded the project to develop a website or websites for the nine boards under the Health Professional Licensing Office.

Setting up a proper website is an important goal for all of the boards but particularly critical for the Guam Board of Medical Examiners, which is now about three years overdue in fulfilling a mandate to post physician profiles on a website.

Zennia Pecina, HPLO administrator, said the project in its entirety will hopefully be completed before the end of summer, but they do want to prioritize the medical board because there is greater community demand for that website.

"That will be done hopefully within a month's time," Pecina said. "We're going to do it by what are the most inquiries. And so we have the medical board and then there's pharmacy. There's a lot of constituents from off island that want information regarding pharmacy boards, and so that's pretty high up on our list as well."

The Patient Protection Through Information Act, enacted in September 2011, already required the GBME disclose a licensee’s disciplinary history to anyone who asks and sets guidelines for disclosures.

But Public Law 34-79, enacted in February 2018, went a step further, requiring the GBME to establish and maintain a searchable website containing a profile page for each current and former licensee, whether active or inactive. The page should list the licensee’s current status, whether they are in good standing, enforcement actions they are subject to, any accusations filed against them with the attorney general, and historical information, to include convictions, recent settlements and other information.

A GBME website was previously set up but is now unavailable. And as the Post reported in 2019, the website did not contain physician profiles. The GBME page on the Department of Public Health and Social Services website only contains a list of active licensed physicians, which contains information limited to their specialties, employment and other licensing information.

The latest high profile case to cast a shadow over the board involves former Guam psychiatrist Dr. Abner Pasatiempo. He is facing criminal misdemeanor chargers for allegedly harassing female clients while employed at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. Pasatiempo also faces complaints at the GBME level. The doctor had been disciplined in Maryland, which is information available on the Maryland Board of Physicians website.

Procurement

The procurement was a RFQ, meaning it is to be less than $25,000. Pecina previously said costs would be divided between the boards.

The next step for the project is to meet to discuss how the website or websites will be structured, and the information they should contain.

Pecina previously said she would like to see a central website which contains links to all nine HPLO boards.

One website the HPLO is looking at as a model is the California Board of Registered Nurses.