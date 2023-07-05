Wednesday night market resumes

The return of the Wednesday Night Market at CHamoru Village makes its return Wednesday for the first time since the passage of Typhoon Mawar a little more than a month ago.

The market will operate from 5 to 9 p.m. starting July 5, the Office of the Governor and the Department of CHamoru Affairs announced in a press release.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero thanked the members of the community for their patience as the facility recovered from the typhoon.

"The restoration and reopening of this treasured, historic venue located at the heart of our island's capital was truly a labor love for the (DCA) staff at CHamoru Village and all those involved, including the Department of Public Works, the Department of Parks and Recreation, Probation Services and the Guam Green Growth Conservation Corps," Leon Guerrero said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said the reopening "speaks volumes" to recovery efforts.

"In just over a month's time, we have made incredible strides to restore utility services and provide aid programs who suffered damages," he said. "With the summer months in full swing, we invite our public and visitors to enjoy the delicious food, live entertainment and shopping, all while supporting our local economy."

'Welcome sign'

The Guam Chamber of Commerce said it also thought the return was very good news for the island.

"Resumption of this favorite weekly island event is important for our small businesses and a lively attraction for our residents and visitors," Chamber of Commerce President Catherine Castro told The Guam Daily Post. "The night market provides opportunities to explore and experience various aspects of our island culture via retail offerings, food, music, entertainment and more. This is a welcome sign for our island as we continue restoration efforts from the recent typhoon."

The Guam Visitors Bureau also announced it was thrilled for the return.

"The reopening brings a renewed sense of community and optimism to our tropical paradise. It's also a testament to Guam’s resiliency, signaling another step forward for our recovering tourism industry," GVB spokesperson Josh Tyquiengco told the Post.