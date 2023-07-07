Barbecue on the grill, cha-cha on the dance floor, and carabao rides galore – the Wednesday Night Market at the Chamorro Village was back in full swing this week, to the relief of residents, visitors and vendors who are all trying to make their own comebacks after the devastation of Typhoon Mawar.

Out to catch the sights and the sounds and maybe a bite to eat was Dededo resident turned Los Angeles boy Michael Replan, 29, who said it was his first time back to the night market since leaving the island six years ago. He and high school buddy Kenji Yagi, 29, of Hagåtña, were both toting cameras around their necks – a hobby Replan said they picked up in their yearbook class together at Harvest Christian Academy.

Yagi, who sat through the brunt of Mawar, said he was still waiting for the lights to come back on at home. Replan, who came back to an island in recovery this week, said his family was luckier: “There’s power and water at my parents' place.”

Both were happy to be out and about and reunited. Replan said his goal while back on the island was to catch a few photos of life on Guam and to try out all the new restaurants that have popped up. Yagi had a more specific mission Wednesday night: “My uncle asked me to get some kelaguen for him.”

Maybe even more grateful than the customers were the vendors at Chamorro Village, who had a hard enough time surviving through the last three years of the pandemic before Mawar again put the brakes on business.

Guam Gallery of Art

“I’m so happy that the Wednesday Night Market is back on track,” said artist Filamore Palomo Alcon, the proprietor of the Guam Gallery of Art. "For me, it's the only time that people come to Chamorro Village.”

Alcon has kept open the doors of his gallery, which operates out of one of the village stalls, for 29 years now. The last few have not been good for vendors, and Alcon, who called himself a “radical,” said he hasn’t gotten any aid.

“I don’t want to be beholden to the government,” he said.

Post-typhoon, Alcon was told the market might not reopen until Liberation Day, and the prospect of paying rent through minimal foot traffic didn’t sit well with him. Though his shop saw some light water damage, he still has to come in seven days a week to keep the AC unit running so that mold doesn’t start growing on the local art that occupies his shelves.

The gallery owner told The Guam Daily Post he’s got it better than some of the other shops, as he doesn’t rely as much on the tourist market – locals and folks in the military are always looking to buy art. When things reopened post-pandemic, “I was making a killing,” he said.

Che'lu

Alcon noted, however, that more and more shops at the Chamorro Village have been closing their doors, and many of the stalls are now empty.

Liz Rosario and husband, Joe Rosario, owners of the Che’lu cultural gift store, started out at Chamorro Village around the same time as Alcon, back in the '90s. Their brand started out small with the signature logo designed by their oldest son, Michael: A CHamoru warrior holding a coconut in the crook of his arm. It was younger brother Christopher who suggested the drawing go on a shirt, hence the name Che’lu, or sibling.

“This year makes us 29 years,” Liz Rosario told the Post.

After Mawar, “we’re recovering slowly but surely,” she said. “Just thank God that everyone is well and that's what matters the most is our lives.”

The shop fared well through Mawar, springing just a few leaks, and the husband and wife are running on a cash-only basis as they wait for the phone lines to come back on. But the shop is open with limited hours, Liz Rosario said, on Wednesday evenings and Tuesday afternoons.

“After the typhoon, there's still so much work to be done. And you know, this can wait a little bit,” she said. "We need to be able to get our things together at home and other areas that we need to work on."

Liz Rosario was hopeful that the foot traffic coming through would increase, and a fair crowd gathered Wednesday. They also have interesting new clientele, with scores of federal disaster response employees who arrived to help Guam recovery coming down to the shop Wednesday.

‘What's the deal with this?’

A sinahi bracelet from the Che’lu shop sat on the wrist of Chris Baggot, Federal Emergency Management Agency deputy infrastructure branch director for the Mawar disaster. Baggot has been set to work helping the local government figure out how much of its typhoon recovery costs can be reimbursed by FEMA, but on Wednesday night he came out to Chamorro Village to get something to eat.

“We were told about it, and we figured we'd come check it out and get some dinner and see what's going on,” Baggot said.

Federal officials appeared to be well represented, with Baggot being stopped several times by colleagues as he spoke to the Post in the open-air market.

The FEMA representative said he was hoping to get some barbecue. While a carabao ride wasn’t on the menu, getting to see a live carabao, a symbol of local strength and resilience, did clarify a question he’s had on his mind.

“I had a conversation with a local person the other day," he said.

"There's lots of businesses around, whether they're gas stations or real estate companies or whatever, that have these like life-size cows in front of them. And some of them are iridescent purple and different colors and whatnot, and I said, ‘What's the deal with this?’"