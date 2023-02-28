Weed Art Xhibit calling all artists

The Guam Cannabis Association is calling on artists to share their views on marijuana through art, and all forms are welcome.

“Guåhan Cannabis Association’s intentions are to create a safe space where we can all express ourselves artistically in a healthy positive way,” according to “Spliffy,” secretary of the GCA. “We believe sharing personal experiences of the medicinal benefits from cannabis can help destigmatize cannabis use.”

The event is called the Weed Art Xhibit and is scheduled to display artwork in May.

The association is encouraging artists to join in sharing and showcasing their creative talents while highlighting culture, cannabis and mental health.

“GCA would love to invite the community to participate. … No matter what side you stand on for cannabis, this event is for you. Grow with us as we continue to learn about the beautiful plant cannabis,” said Spliffy.

Artists are welcome to use different media when creating their pieces; from canvas to photography and sculptures, all are welcome.

“We’ve been receiving so much love that it’s time to give some back. We’d love to inform you that if you missed out on registration, we are extending it until March 3. Keep in mind, the first draft deadline is March 7 to March 11. Include your Instagram handle or a contact for interested buyers to get ahold of you,” said Spliffy.

“No sales will be made during the event or on the premises. We ask that you kindly wait after the event for your masterpiece to be sold. We are excited to see everyone’s artwork. Si Yu’os ma’åse.”

According to the association, the venue for the event will be announced at a later time.

Artists who are interested in submitting their work should contact the association via email at guamcannabisassociation@gmail.com or through Instagram @guamcannabisassociation.