Eight days after she turned 75, Lucille M. Mariano got what she said was a surprise post-birthday gift, a new 2021 Kia Soul X-Line worth nearly $20,000.

"We really need a car," the Barrigada resident said as she and her husband Anthony checked their first new vehicle together, parked at Adelup Wednesday afternoon.

Mariano won this week's Vax N' Win COVID-19 vaccine incentives program drawing, along with Tamuning resident Peter Paul A. Torres, 63, who won $10,000 cash.

"We would use this to pay our bills and also for savings," Torres said, adding that it's his first time to win a major prize.

Torres just got his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on June 18, and his first dose, on May 29.

"When I got the call this morning, I was told I won something and I asked which contest," Torres said with a hearty laugh, since it was his wife who entered his name in the Vax N' Win program. He said he had his wife to thank for making sure they got fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 55,884 Vax N' Win entries, according to the Guam Visitors Bureau.

That's just a portion of the nearly 96,000 individuals, from 12 years old and older, who have so far been fully vaccinated.

Perfect timing

The Mariano couple said they have been having challenges with transportation, so winning a new vehicle was perfect timing.

The new Kia Soul X-Line is valued at $19,995, and is carried by Triple J Guam. The other vehicle prizes were bought from different auto dealers on island.

Mrs. Mariano said she's happy and surprised to win a vehicle. She got her first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Feb. 27, and her second dose on March 12.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio presented the winners of this week's Vax N' Win program, and three more sets of grand prize winners will be announced every Wednesday leading to July 21, Guam's 77th Liberation Day.

Winners were randomly selected through computer-generated software that encrypts all user data for security. The Department of Public Health and Social Services verified that the winners were fully vaccinated on Guam.

Get vaccinated

Tenorio called on those who are leery about the COVID-19 vaccine to educate themselves more about the vaccine, which he said helps protect people from getting sick or hospitalized.

He also asked specifically those people who are non vaccinated and working with the vulnerable population such as the elderly and people with disabilities, and those working at schools and the hospital, to be vaccinated.

Guam, he said, just recently lost a 140th Guamanian to COVID-19, and the person was not vaccinated against the virus. He said those who have been testing positive and getting hospitalized are people not vaccinated.

"It's clear that the vaccination effort is working for those who are vaccinated so please do (get vaccinated)," he said.

GVB announced the other winners this week among fully vaccinated adults or those 18 years old and older:

Michael T. Quintanilla, $136 worth of tickets to SandCastle show

Agapito Casas, $150 worth of PHR Social Membership card

Grace G. Sikat, $150 worth of one-night stay at Guam Reef

Randy S. De Leon, $400 worth of Mark Tetro bag filled with goodies

GVB said these are this week's Vax N' Win winners among 12 to 17 years old fully vaccinated:

Riko Ichikawa, $85 O Bag purse

Isa Angeline Aguigui Farnum, $115 worth of gifts ($85 O Bag purse and $30 Footlocker gift card)

Stone Felix C. Centeno, $155 worth of gifts ($85 O Bag purse, $70 lunch for two at Magellan at Nikko Hotel)

Kevin R. Dalalo, $207 worth of gifts ($30 FootLocker gift card, $100 gift certificate for Joinus Restaurant, and $77 lunch for two at Casa Oceano in the Tsubaki Tower)

Draven Joseph G. Dizon, $269 Silver Guam Seal Hook pendant and Tungsten engraved Hafa Adai Guam Seal ring

Jamie Castro, $500 cash

GVB said all winners will receive a T Galleria by DFS shopping bag, and SK II sample sets while supplies last.

The governor's office and GVB launched the Vax N' Win vaccine incentives program to help Guam achieve 80% herd immunity by the time the island celebrates its 77th Liberation Day on July 21.

Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community, or herd, becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of the disease from person to person unlikely.