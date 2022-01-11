Weekend cases reach 309; risk score 162

New COVID-19 case counts finalized Monday, from tests conducted on Friday and Saturday, have eclipsed a previous single-day record for the year.

According to a release from the Joint Information Center, a total of 309 new cases were identified from results released over the weekend. The final total counts for those days, including those previously reported now stand at:

• Jan. 7: 256 positive tests or 14% of 1,769. JIC previously reported 94 cases from this day.

• Jan. 8: 238 positive tests or 15% of 1,588 taken. JIC previously reported 121 cases from this day.

• Jan. 9: 30 new positive tests or 11.4% of 262 taken.

Both Friday and Saturday’s adjusted results now surpass the 210 new cases recorded on Jan. 3, which was noted by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero as the highest daily count since Oct. 29, 2021, “the tail end of our last surge.”

The island’s COVID-19 Area Risk score is now at 162.6, more than 175% higher than the score reported on Friday. The safe threshold is 2.5.

According to JIC, 1,679 people with COVID-19 cases are isolating, including 15 patients who are receiving medical care at a local hospital.

The Guam Memorial Hospital is treating eight COVID-19 patients, including one child, while the Guam Regional Medical City is treating seven, two of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Appointment-based testing

The government-run mass testing site continues to prioritize appointments, a move announced Friday.

Janela Carrera, spokesperson for the Department of Public Health and Social Services said the change was done to reduce wait times and long lines.

“It might not be as smooth as we hope, but eventually, as more people become aware of the appointment system, it will eventually get better,” she said on Monday, the first day appointments for the site were being used.

Appointments can be made through Jan. 15 by registering at tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme. Hours of operation at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan are from 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 3 p.m.

Residents without an appointment will be “accepted on a limited basis,” JIC stated.

Those looking to get tested are also encouraged to register with SimpleReport.

According to JIC, the tool is a free, user-friendly web-based app that remembers required patient information for easier, simpler reporting of COVID-19 test results.

“Once registration is completed, protected patient information is stored for all future testing. A QR code may be issued to patients once they are registered to the SimpleReport system,” JIC stated.